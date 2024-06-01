Cowboys RB Taking Snaps at New Position During OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys have a crowded RB room, and that means a young ball-carrier could switch positions ahead of the 2024 season. With the arrival of Royce Freeman and the return of Ezekiel Elliott, Deuce Vaughn’s future is a bit more murky.

But being able to contribute at slot WR would potentially help his case for a roster spot. Vaughn didn’t make much of an impact in 2023, but is open-minded to receiving duties according to DallasCowboys.com.

“It was one of those things that we had kind of talked about at the end of the season last year,” Vaughn said. “Talking with [offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer] just a little bit about getting with the slot…Just learning a little bit more about it. Because it’s one of the things I did in college and love to do. Just adds another value.”

Vaughn is shifty enough to appeal as a WR, although he is a fairly small target at 5’5″. Either way, where the second-year RB spends his time in practice and the preseason will be something to monitor.

Dallas Called Out for Reuniting with Ezekiel Elliott

While Vaughn figures out his role, the Cowboys are returning Elliott to the fold. After a year with the New England Patriots, Elliott is back in Dallas after a lackluster campaign.

For Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox, signing Elliott was a major miscue. In a May 26 article, Knox explains why he thinks the Cowboys RB group will struggle in 2024.

“No one should be particularly excited about Elliott’s return. The 28-year-old has lost most of the burst he showcased early in his career and has seen his efficiency dip dramatically over the last two years,” Knox wrote. “He averaged 3.8 yards per carry with Dallas in 2022 and just 3.5 yards per carry last season with the New England Patriots. The Cowboys simply aren’t likely to field a quality rushing attack this season, which is a big problem.”

Elliott’s production has waned in recent years, but he will be working with a new group in his return to Dallas. Exactly how big of a role the three-time Pro Bowler will have remains to be seen.

Cowboys Could Still Shake Up RB Room

Speaking of changes to the running back situation, Dallas still has time to make another addition. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine recently suggested Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce as a prospective trade, primarily due to the lack of proven ability behind Elliott.

“A young running back with a higher ceiling would be a good addition,” Ballentine wrote on May 22. “Most teams aren’t willing to part with those players in a trade. Dameon Pierce might be an exception for the Houston Texans. Pierce had over 1,100 yards from scrimmage as a rookie but fell out of favor in his sophomore campaign.”

While it’s hard to see a scenario where Dallas adds another RB, Pierce is probably one of the few names worth considering. Pierce’s production dropped in a big way in 2023, but primarily due to a lack of starts. Getting him back to his 2022 production would be a big thing for any NFL team.