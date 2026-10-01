Cowboys Legend Dez Bryant Rips ‘Selfish’ Colin Kaepernick in Suprise Rant

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is fairly active on social media, but has broadly managed to stay out of the headlines regarding online controversies as of late. However, on Wednesday evening, the former All-Pro waded in to one of the more polarizing topics of the past decade – Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick alleged that there was collusion between NFL owners to stop him being signed to a team after he publicly took a knee during the national anthem in political protest back in 2016.

Now, in response to the original clip from Ryan Clark, Bryant shared his thoughts on the Bryant situation, claiming that Kaepernick only protested publicly for “selfish reasons”, having been previously benched on the San Francisco 49ers by former head coach Jim Tomsula.

We live in a capitalist world..and in the way you’re trying to spin it..Kap was the one who truly capitalized..respectfully. Kap wasn’t playing well..and he was clearly bothered when Gabbert became the starting QB. The whole kneeling controversy shifted the focus..and Kap rode… https://t.co/GE1ng42gAM — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 1, 2026

Bryant Goes in on Colin Kaerpernick on Social Media

“[Colin Kaepernick] Kap was the one who truly capitalized..respectfully. Kap wasn’t playing well..and he was clearly bothered when Gabbert became the starting QB. The whole kneeling controversy shifted the focus..and Kap rode that wave..presenting himself as an activist while..in my opinion..leading people who are genuinely struggling down the wrong path for selfish reasons..” Bryant posted on X on Sep. 30.

The 37-year old went on to allege that had the former 49er been the starter at the time, he would not have taken the knee, and rejected allegations that Kaepernick’s career was destroyed because of it.

“I don’t believe Kap would have taken a knee if he had been the starting QB. If the Niners was on the way to the Super Bowl that year..the protest would be much easier to understand. But when I hear that he “lost his whole career” because of it, I think that’s a stretch. Every athlete has their day…”

Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016 aged 29, a few months after he first took a knee during a preseason game.

Bryant played nine seasons in the NFL, all but one of which were with the Cowboys, during which he accumulated over 7,500 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns, in addition to being nominated to a first-team All-Pro and three Pro Bowls.