Cowboys Predicted as Landing Spot for $37 Million Trade-Deadline ‘Steal’

Of the many issues the Cowboys are dealing with heading into Week 3 and their matchup against the Ravens, wide receiver is a problem relatively low on the checklist. The running back committee has been a shambles, the defensive line just got bulldozed and the rookie left tackle (Tyler Guyton) is having a rough go of things.

It’d be nice to have depth at receiver behind star CeeDee Lamb, who is rusty after having not practiced all summer during a contract holdout. But the Cowboys have other issues.

Still, when it comes to repairing some of this roster’s problems, especially via trade, adding a receiver might be the lowest-hanging fruit. The Cowboys certainly are not giving up on Guyton, they’re not giving up assets to get a running back and the D-Line needs an overhaul, not a tweak.

With that in mind, ESPN insider Dan Graziano sees the Cowboys fixing one problem they can potentially fix—and one that they apparently want to fix. That would be adding a quality No. 2 option behind Lamb, in this case, Carolina receiver Diontae Johnson.

Diontae Johnson Has Had Effort Issues

There is no doubt that Johnson has talent, and that will always pique the interest of the Cowboys. At his best, he is a No. 1 receiver on most teams, a guy who racked up 107 catches and 1,161 yards during his Pro Bowl season in 2021 with the Steelers. There’s also no doubt why the Steelers traded him to Carolina for cornerback Donte Jackson and a pick swap.

Johnson’s willingness to run routes with conviction, block and give full effort has been a problem throughout his career, and was enough of a headache for Pittsburgh that the Steelers simply wanted to be rid of him. Johnson is in the final year of a front-loaded, two-year, $37 million contract he signed with the Steelers.

Wrote Graziano: “Johnson was traded from Pittsburgh to Carolina this offseason. He’s 28 years old, averaged 873 yards per season with the Steelers and is making a mere $7 million this year, in the final year of his contract. If you pick him up halfway through the season, you’re paying $3.5 million for a receiver with a solid track record. If Johnson’s production benefits from the switch to Dalton at quarterback in Carolina, he could be the steal of the deadline.”

Cowboys Need Depth in WR Room

Graziano picked the Patriots as a top potential fit for Johnson, who is not old he’s 28), but probably not the young guy the Patriots want. New England certainly does not want a locker-room problem on the roster, not when they’re in for a long season. Graziano also mentioned, “the Rams, Chiefs, Commanders and Cowboys would also all love to add a talented WR.”

The Cowboys do have some reason for that. The numbers in 2024 have not been great. . After Lamb, there is Brandin Cooks, who is nearly 31 and in the last year of his contract. Cooks has six catches for 59 yards through two weeks, and while he is a respected veteran, he’s probably not in the Cowboys’ long-term plans.

Jalen Tolbert, a third-round pick in 2022, is getting the chance to play, and has shown some promise. He has seven catches for 94 yards, but he has struggled as a blocker and might be better served as a third option.

That’s where Johnson could come in. Yes, effort and attention to detail are problems. But the Cowboys have still traditionally welcomed talented players, even those who are questionable in the locker room.