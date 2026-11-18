As beat writers for the Dallas Cowboys go, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News is usually the reporter of record, the one who asks questions first in press conferences and who tends to carry himself with a certain gravitas both when he writes and when he posts on social media. So when he goes out of his way to point out something particularly opinionated about the team–as he did on Wednesday in the wake of the news about Christian Parker losing his play-calling duties as the defensive coordinator–it resonates a bit more.

Parker, of course, has struggled in the role of coordinator, the first time he has held the job in his young career. The Cowboys, bleeding points defensively all season, decided to bring in veteran retired coach Mike Pettine as a sort-of advisor for the team, but mostly for Parker, last month. Pettine and Parker worked together with the Packers, when Pettine was the defensive coordinator and hired Parker for his first NFL job.

Christian Parker Gets Replaced

Watkins pointed out that, with the Cowboys, Parker’s career has come full circle, in a vicious sort of way.

He wrote: “A dirty business.

“Mike Pettine, who gave Christian Parker his first NFL job, ends up replacing him on his first defensive coordinators job. Parker tried to bring Pettine in as a defensive consultant in the spring and he declined. But in the fall Brian Schottenheimer and Parker made calls to Pettine asking for help. Pettine was in retirement so he decided to come and help after those calls.

“Now after about a month he’s taking over. Pettine didn’t give the impression he wanted to be a DC anymore. So it’s easy to assume Pettine won’t be here in 2027. And with that the Cowboys most likely will have their sixth different DC in six years in 2027.”

Cowboys Fumble Move Announcement

It’s a tough turn of events for both Parker and the Cowboys, who rate 30th in points allowed this season and 32nd in yardage allowed, coming off a week in which they lost, 46-40, with 584 total yards racked up by the 49ers.

Watkins did not say so directly, but he hinted in another tweet that the Cowboys handled the decision on Parker badly, with both Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones having ample time to announce the change, but not doing so while speaking in public.

Wrote Watkins: “On Monday night Christian Parker was conducting business as usual preparing for the Titans game while the front office was trying to figure out what to do. If this decision was made Monday or even Tuesday, the Cowboys had ample time to announce it either through a news release or in Schottenheimer’s news conference (Monday) or when Jerry Jones talked to @1053thefan (Tuesday morning).”

Maybe taking away play-calling from Parker is the right decision. But the Cowboys have not handled it well.