‘Disgusted’ Cowboys Star Blasts NFC Pro Bowler Over Criticism

For Cowboys star defensive back Jourdan Lewis, eight years in the NFL have taught him the value of maintaining a healthy locker room, avoiding strife, and keeping everyone on the same page. He will turn 30 this year, so his role has shifted into one of veteran leadership. He suffered a devastating foot injury back in 2022, one that nearly cost him his career and still requires him to wear a special shoe when he plays.

Lewis is respected in the locker room and is known for being and holding players accountable. After the Cowboys were steamrolled at home by the Ravens in the first month of the season, Lewis was one of the angriest and most outspoken critics of the defense.

“We’ve got to be detailed,” said Lewis. “I mean, at the end of the day, this (expletive) is about us stopping people. That’s just what it is. We’ve gotta be credible and (expletive) accountable every single play, and that’s for 60 minutes of football.” That’s solid leadership.

Cowboys’ Jourdan Lewis Speaks Out

But Lewis did not like one bit what he saw on Wednesday in New Orleans, even though it was from a member of a rival NFC team. That’s because he saw Packers star Josh Jacobs, who has been with the team for only one season, take what could only be viewed as potshots at his current teammates.

Jacobs was asked what pieces he hoped the Packers to add in the offseason.

“I think we need like three,” Jacobs said.

Play

He was then asked what he saw as most important. “We need a WR—a real WR. Love the guys we have, but we need a proven No. 1,” he said.

That set off a firestorm back in Green Bay, where his fans and teammates were none too pleased at his public belittling of the team’s WR group.

And Lewis fired off his own shot at Jacobs, writing on Twitter/X: “This is super weak. Nobody cares about the locker room anymore.”

When fans clapped back at Lewis to point out that Jacobs is right about the Packers’ receivers, Lewis pointed out that a real star would have the “mamba mentality” and find a way to win no matter the teammates.

“None of y’all have the mamba mentality in these comments, Im actually disgusted,” he said.

Free Agency Ahead

Lewis will be an interesting case study to watch this offseason, as he hits free agency for a team that might be jockeying to save money and create roster spots for younger players. Still, he has shown himself to be a valuable asset, on and off the field.

Speaking about Lewis before the end of the season, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said, “Jourdan’s just an uber competitor. He’s a guy who’s out of contract, and obviously a guy that we want to have back on this football team.”

He rated a PFF grade of 71.7 this year, which ranked 28th out of 118 corner backs.