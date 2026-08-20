Cowboys Disappointing Starter Dubbed 2026 Breakout Candidate

Edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku generally didn’t meet his rookie expectations last season. Yet, he continues to receive considerable hype for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2026 campaign.

Ezeiruaku has been a popular breakout candidate for pundits over the summer. This week, Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness picked the defensive end as his top 2026 breakout candidate for the Cowboys.

“Expectations are high for Donovan Ezeiruaku entering his second NFL season. He generated 36 pressures on 343 pass-rushing snaps as a rookie, showing flashes while earning a 66.8 PFF pass-rush grade,” wrote McGuinness. “If he can develop into a consistent threat off the edge, it would go a long way toward easing concerns about the Cowboys’ ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.”

Last season, Ezeiruaku posted 40 combined tackles, including nine for loss. He also had 12 quarterback hits, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Ezeiruaku appeared in all 17 games for Dallas, starting nine of them.

Donovan Ezeiruaku Again Picked to be Cowboys Breakout Player

McGuinness phrased it best when he described Ezeiruaku as showing “flashes” as a rookie last season. That, combined with him being a former second-round pick, has pundits bullish on the Cowboys edge rusher entering 2026.

In June, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo named Ezeiruaku to his list of “sophomore breakouts.”

“Ezeiruaku flashed encouraging signs on tape, occasionally displaying the athleticism that made him such a pass-rushing threat at Boston College,” wrote Melo. “A full offseason in the Cowboys’ strength and conditioning program should benefit him greatly.

“Ezeiruaku possesses all the traits required to enjoy a breakout season.”

This week wasn’t the first time PFF had Ezeiruaku on a 2026 breakout list. In May, PFF’s Bradley Locker included the edge rusher on his 2026 NFL All-Breakout Team.

“Based on his Year 1 metrics, tremendous bend and quick hands, he could take things up a notch in his second pro season,” wrote Locker.

How Von Miller’s Arrival Could Impact Ezeiruaku

The Cowboys weren’t going to be able to count on only Ezeiruaku to improve at rushing the passer. So, Dallas did a lot of work to improve in that area.

First, the team traded for Rashan Gary early in NFL free agency. Second, the Cowboys selected Malachi Lawrence with their second first-rounder at No. 21 overall.

For the cherry on top, Dallas added veteran All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP Von Miller to begin this week.

As far as Ezeiruaku goes, the question just becomes whether any of those players squeeze snaps away from him.

That’s unlikely to happen. On the team’s unofficial depth chart, Ezeiruaku is listed as a starter. Things are going to have to go sideways for that not to be the case, especially early this season.

If anything, having the other edge rushers will help Ezeiruaku because it will take pressure away from the second-year Pro.

Still, it’s worth noting the Cowboys do have a much deeper edge rushing room. If one of the edge defenders struggles, the team could take snaps away and deploy another player more often.