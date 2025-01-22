Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Predicted to Cut Ties With $21 Million Starter

The Cowboys have a number of issues in front of them this offseason, starting with the hiring of a new coach to replace Mike McCarthy. But there will be personnel issues aplenty, too, and with a payroll that is already well over the salary cap, the Cowboys will need to axe some players as well as restructure some deals to have room to be able to pursue free agents.

Of course, after the way last year’s offseason unfolded, there is little cause for hope around Dallas’ ability to get creative with current contracts and bring in free agents. But, supposing this team could, potentially, operate like a standard franchise that wants to compete for championships, clearing out cap space should be high on the list.

Again, they can restructure some current deals and push salary into the future. Even if they do, though, there are players who will have to be let go to create space and allow for younger, cheaper players to take over. And one of those is safety Donovan Wilson, who has been with the Cowboys for six seasons and is heading into the final year of a three-year, $21 million deal.

Cowboys Could Save Money With Donovan Wilson Cut

At the Cowboys analysis site, Blogging the Boys, they’ve pegged Wilson as the team’s most likely cap casualty this offseason. They’ve identified Terence Steele, too, but the Cowboys have more depth in the defensive backfield to replace Wilson than they do to replace Steele.

As the site noted: “Wilson is now the veteran at risk of not being retained.

“With one year left on his contract, Wilson is scheduled to count $8.65 million against Dallas’ 2025 salary cap. The Cowboys can get back $5.35 million if they make him an outright cut or $7 million with a June 1st designation. It’s put Wilson in a neck-and-neck race with OT Terence Steele for the team’s most likely cap casualty this offseason. But while Steele has some mitigating factors given the team’s overall landscape at offensive tackle, Wilson doesn’t have the same traction at safety.”

The Cowboys are likely to keep Juanyeh Thomas on a cost-effective deal at safety, and play him alongside Malik Hooker. The Cowboys would need to add some depth, but could probably do so for less than what they’d pay Wilson, who has started 47 games in the past three seasons.

 

