Cowboys Urged to Consider Reunion With Potential Cut Candidate

An important NFL offseason date is nearly here. With that in mind, the Dallas Cowboys might be able to add another piece — a familiar one at that — to their pass rush — Dorance Armstrong.

Pundits have speculated whether Armstrong could be on his way out with the Washington Commanders this offseason. If that’s the case, SI on Cowboys’ Randy Gurzi argued Dallas should consider a reunion.

Gurzi included Armstrong on his list of four potential post-June 1 cap casualties who the Cowboys could target this summer.

“Dorance Armstrong developed into a trusted rotational pass rusher during his four seasons in Dallas. His final season with the Cowboys was in 2023, when he had 7.5 sacks. Armstrong then followed Dan Quinn to Washington, signing a three-year deal worth $33 million,” wrote Gurzi.

“In two years, he has 10.5 sacks for the Commanders and has been a solid run defender. That said, he’s coming off a knee injury and Washington could free up more than $9 million in cap space. They’re not desperate for space by any means, but his salary could make him expendable.”

Armstrong played a career-low seven games last season. Still, he had 5.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

The edge rusher’s best seasons with the Cowboys came with Dan Quinn as his defensive coordinator. Armstrong seemed to realize that, as he agreed to play with Quinn again when he left for the Commanders two years ago.

Still, Armstrong is worth a look if the Cowboys want to add one more edge rusher and do it relatively cheaply. If Armstrong is released, the Cowboys could sign the former Dallas draft pick without losing another player or spending a lot on a high-profiled veteran.

Starting on June 1, the Commanders could release and save $9.055 million against the salary cap. The team would lose a starting edge rusher, but with Armstrong gone, only $3 million in dead money would stay on their cap.

Should Cowboys Consider Dorance Armstrong Reunion?

The Cowboys found a diamond in the rough when they drafted Armstrong in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his first three years, Armstrong supplied quality depth on a rotational basis at defensive end for the Cowboys.

With more playing time during his fourth season in 2021, Armstrong posted five sacks with 12 quarterback hits. He then beat those totals the following season — 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 16 quarterbacks — playing a full campaign.

Armstrong

Cowboys Edge Rushing Room Entering 2026 NFL Offseason Workouts

Dallas is trying to fix a defense that was near the bottom of the league in a lot of major categories. For that reason, more veteran additions to the unit remain on the table this summer.

But the Cowboys have already done a lot to address their pass rush.

First, the team acquire Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in a March trade. Dallas also solidified its defensive line depth with Otito Ogbonnia and Jonathan Bullard in free agency.

Then in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.

Adding Armstrong to the group would make the Cowboys even better and deeper along the edge. Only six teams had fewer than the 35 sacks Dallas had last season.