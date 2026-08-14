Former Dallas Cowboys Star Suspended for Season Opener

One former Dallas Cowboys star has landed in hot water with the NFL — and it’s going to directly impact 1 of Dallas’ most hated rivals.

“Commanders edge Dorance Armstrong is suspended for the club’s first regular season game without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday. “The suspension will begin on August 30 and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, September 14.”

The Cowboys selected Armstrong, 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, in the 4th round (No. 116 overall) of the 2018 NFL draft, and he thrived despite never becoming a full-time starter.

In 6 seasons in Dallas, Armstrong played in 93 games with just 14 starts and still had 23.5 career sacks, with 21.0 sacks in his final 3 seasons, including a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2022.

“Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong has been suspended for Week 1 vs. the Eagles for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Armstrong has had 10.5 sacks the last two seasons in Washington.”

So … What Did Dorance Armstrong Do Wrong?

One thing that wasn’t totally clear on Friday was exactly what Armstrong had done to warrant the suspension.

“The issue leading to the suspension occurred last season, I’m told,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “The Commanders followed NFL protocols in terms of reporting and respecting the league’s investigation. No, I don’t know what DA did yet.”

Armstrong, 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, is being counted on to be a major defensive presence up front for the Commanders in 2026 — the final year of the 3-year, $33 million contract he signed before the 2024 season.

Armstrong was one of head coach Dan Quinn’s biggest offseason additions after following Quinn from the Dallas Cowboys, where he was defensive coordinator for 3 seasons, from 2021 to 2023, before he was hired by the Commanders before the 2024 season.