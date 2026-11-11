Injury-Prone Cowboys Rookie Finally Returns to Practice

At this point in the season, the Dallas Cowboys need help wherever they can get it — an injury-prone rookie cornerback everyone has basically forgotten about is as good as anyone else.

“New face at Cowboys’ practice today — rookie CB Devin Moore had his 21-day practice window open,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X on Wednesday.

Moore was a 4th-round pick (No. 114 overall) by the Cowboys out of the University of Florida.

“The Cowboys opened the 21-day practice window for rookie cornerback Devin Moore (groin),” Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker wrote on his official X account. “He has been on IR since roster cutdowns.”

“The Cowboys have opened up the 21-day practice window for CB Devin Moore,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account. “The rookie has been out since the preseason with a hip injury.”

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Injuries Also Issue With Moore in College

There’s a good chance Moore will see the field if he’s healthy — the Cowboys have been that bad on defense this year, and nowhere do they get torched more than in the secondary.

Injuries were also an issue for Moore at Florida, where he played only 1 full season of college football.

“With the 114th pick, the Cowboys select Florida CB Devin Moore,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X. “Has the size (6-3, 198) and has ball skills but had a lot of injuries in school … From ESPN Research on Devin Moore: 19.8 QBR allowed as primary defender since 2023, 5th lowest in SEC (min. 45 Att Against); Opp completed just 8 of 21 attempts against him as primary defender in 2025 (38%).”

NFL Draft Expert Correctly Predicted Draft Spot

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Moore would be drafted in the 4th round.

“Moore is a long outside cornerback with good size but limited experience due to injuries,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “His size and length benefit him from press. He plays with adequate eye balance as a short-zone defender. Moore is a good deep-ball tracker who tilts jump balls in his favor, but he lacks make-up speed to run down coverage mistakes. He’s upright with sluggish hips in transitions and is missing the foot quickness/acceleration to stay connected with quicker route-runners. Improved anticipation and decisiveness should come with more snaps but durability concerns could hurt his draft stock.”