Cowboys Promise ‘More Opportunities’ for $20 Million 1st-Round Pick

Despite an offseason (and more) of moves to improve their defense, the Dallas Cowboys are terrible on that side of the ball again in 2026 — which means changes might be on the way.

The Cowboys went public with one of those changes on Wednesday after head coach Brian Schottenheimer said rookie edge rusher and 2026 1st-round pick Malachi Lawrence will have a bigger role moving forward.

The Cowboys are 2-3 heading into two consecutive primetime games—Week 6 on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football and Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

“One potential change for the Cowboys defense: additional work for Malachi Lawrence,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Brian Schottenheimer praised the rookie and said he ‘will get more opportunities.'”

Lawrence Shines in Limited Role for Cowboys

Lawrence, the No. 23 overall pick, has done well in limited opportunities with 12 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits, and 1 pass deflection in his first 5 games while playing just 35 percent of his team’s defensive snaps.

The Cowboys’ starting edge rushers, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Rashan Gary, have combined for just 1.5 sacks through the first 5 games, and no one on the Cowboys has multiple sacks to this point.

“Malachi Lawrence will get more opportunities going forward, per Schotty,” Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker wrote on his official X account. The Cowboys’ first-round pick has quietly had an impressive start to his NFL career.

“Sounding like there will be more opportunities for Cowboys rookie OLB Malachi Lawrence going forward,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on his official X account.

Lawrence One of Two Defensive First-Round Picks

Lawrence recorded 19.5 sacks over his final 3 seasons at UCF and followed Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, whom the Cowboys selected with the No. 11 overall pick.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Louisville native ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine but wasn’t a 1st-round pick in most mock drafts.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Lawrence as a 2nd-round pick.

Lawrence signed a 4-year, $20.2 million rookie contract.

“An NFL-caliber edge rusher with prototypical size and length, Lawrence moves with the suddenness of a smaller player,” Zierlein wrote. “Explosive get-off and a deep bag of moves/counters fuel his pocket disruption. He can win inside or outside but his speed-to-power conversion is average. His hands are subtle but skilled to quickly unlock openings and his secondary rush. He closes with burst and has the motor to hound scrambling quarterbacks. The next level will bring better tackles and more quick-sets, which will test how well his production translates. He makes splash plays behind the line but must provide better consistency and discipline in run support. Lawrence is an ascending prospect with rush polish and pro traits that should be enticing for pressure-hungry defenses.”