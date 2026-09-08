Cowboys’ $113 Million Edge Rusher Predicted for Career Breakthrough

The Dallas Cowboys used their “2nd Draft” philosophy in a trade with the Green Bay Packers for edge rusher and former 1st-round pick Rashan Gary, then somehow got him to agree to a $10 million pay cut.

For the Cowboys, it gives them a premium talent at a reduced price. For Gary, it gives him a fresh start after the Cowboys traded All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Packers before the 2025 season, signaling the end of Gary’s time in Green Bay.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota thinks the move could lead to another breakthrough for the former 1st-round pick — the 1st double-digit sack season of Gary’s career.

“Gary’s career high is 9.5 sacks in 2021,” Machota wrote on September 8. “He had 7.5 each of the last two seasons in Green Bay. He has looked like an extremely motivated player throughout training camp, getting as much pressure as any Dallas edge rusher. And the opportunities should be there with an interior defensive line that includes Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku are the expected starters at outside linebacker. Von Miller and rookie Malachi Lawrence should see a lot of opportunities behind them. If Gary, 28, stays healthy, he has a chance to have a big year in Christian Parker’s new defensive scheme. ”

The Cowboys open the season in a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants on September 13.

Cowboys Talked Rashan Gary Into Pay Cut

While the Cowboys may have talked Gary into taking a pay cut for the 2026 season, it may have been 1 of those “show us what you can do” moves on both sides — meaning if Gary does come through with a huge season in 2026, he’ll get a bigger payday from the Cowboys or someone else down the road.

Gary signed a 2-year, $32 million restructured contract with the Cowboys in March — he was due $42 million before signing the new deal.

“New Cowboys edge Rashan Gary agreed to a pay cut as part of the trade from Green Bay, dropping his compensation to $16 million each of the next two seasons,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “Dallas also added an option and void years, lowering Gary’s cap number to $5.44M this season and $8.24M in 2027.Gary had been due $19.5 million this season and $22.5M in 2027, with no guaranteed money. Most of his 2026 compensation is now guaranteed, including a $13.2M signing bonus.”

After failing to acquire Maxx Crosby in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cowboys traded a 2027 4th-round pick to the Packers in exchange for Gary, a Pro Bowler and former 1st-round pick.

The Cowboys cut the deal just hours before the start of NFL free agency on March 9.

“Trade: the Green Bay Packers are finalizing a deal that would send DT Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a late-round 2027 draft pick, per ESPN sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “New Cowboys’ DC Christian Parker was in Green Bay as a defensive quality control coach when Rashan Gary was drafted in 2019.”

Rashan Gary Could Still Have Elite Upside

Gary, 6-foot-5 and 277 pounds, was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and earned his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2024. He’s had at least 7.5 sacks each of the last 3 seasons.

On the Friday before he was traded, Gary posted and then deleted a “goodbye” post to the Packers on his Instagram account.

“This is a big piece,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on March 9. “… the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys were in talks the last 24 hours, figuring out the right price for the Cowboys to get a big-time pass rusher. He certainly didn’t play up to his capabilities last year. The Cowboys continue to buy low ahead of free agency, just like they did last year. They’ve been in the edge market trying to sign 1 … and I wouldn’t be surprised, actually, if they sign 2 edge rushers.”

Gary has struggled to live up to expectations after he signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension in October 2023 — midway through a season in which he had a career-high 9.0 sacks.