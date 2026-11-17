From the, “sheesh, what now?” file on the Dallas Cowboys, which is growing exponentially each day, it seems, comes more drama around a defense that is under serious fire after giving up 46 points and 584 yards in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Much of the blame for the performance has fallen to first-year coordinator Christian Parker, who has been both embattled and beleaguered in recent days, as the incremental progress the team has been making in recent week was all wiped clean by a 49ers offense that ran roughshod over the Dallas defense in the second half. It was, in the end, among the worst performances put forth by a Cowboys defense in franchise history.

The Cowboys now rate 30th in the league in points allowed and 32nd in yardage.

Both Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer and now, owner Jerry Jones, have indicated that changes may be coming to how the Cowboys operate their defense, which has led to speculation that the team will take away play-calling duties from Parker. That would be a serious step back for his position within the organization. But around the league, it seems, there are questions as to just how much of the defense’s failures have been the fault of Parker, and how much blame lies elsewhere.

Cowboys Defensive Effort to Blame

On Monday, in a sort of postmortem of the game, some Cowboys players defended Parker. And on Tuesday, as the rumors about Parker circulated, there was a report on social media from veteran Cowboys and NFL reporter Ed Werder. He noted that coaches were telling him the issue in Dallas is the effort level of the players, not the scheme or coaching.

Wrote Werder: “I’ve spoken to multiple long-time defensive coaches, all of whom identify a lack of effort as a significant factor in the failure of Christian Parker’s defense — even though HC Brian Schottenheimer denied it when I specifically asked postgame about the #Cowboys defense tackling like sh—.

“One coach: ‘Lack of effort leads to open holes in your defense. Creating explosive plays. You must set an edge to your defense and have proper pursuit angles to the ball carrier. It comes down to effort and desire and this must be coached on every play in practice and the games.’”

Now, as the coach indicates, it’s on Parker to coach effort, too. But the players must give that effort, too, and that might be an underrated reason for this team’s struggles.