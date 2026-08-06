Cowboys Emerge as Threat to Make Splash for 3-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones are always a team to watch when it comes to aggressive roster moves. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, they are still worth keeping a close eye on.

Jones is willing to do whatever it takes to bring another Super Bowl to Dallas. He recently spoke out and made it clear that he’s willing to spend future assets in order to win now.

“Candidly, I’d be very interested. I’d give up future picks to add a substantive player to where we are today – to give you an idea of whether I would invest something substantive to get the right kind of deal,” Jones said.

Those comments led some fans to believe that the Cowboys are actively scouring the trade market. However, there are also some improvements that could be made via free agency.

With that being said, Dallas has been linked as a potential team to watch regarding the free agency of veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

Dallas Cowboys Named Potential Suitor for Free Agent Zach Ertz

Ertz is finally back to full health following a torn ACL last season. He remains a free agent and would be an intriguing target for quite a few teams around the league.

Keeping that in mind, Andrew Buller-Russ of SportsNaut believes that the Cowboys should get involved.

“Another great opportunity for Ertz, both to be productive and play on a competitive team, is with the Dallas Cowboys. Obviously, this will remain a pass-heavy attack with Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott leading the way,” Buller-Russ wrote.

“Ertz won’t replace Jake Ferguson with the first-team offense, but he’s a great copy of the Cowboys’ starting tight end if he’s forced to miss time. In fact, he’s outproduced him in the past two seasons combined. Is Ertz ready to join his third team in the NFC East after previously playing with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders?”

What Would Zach Ertz Bring to the Cowboys’ Offense?

Some years back, Ertz was one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Now that he is 35 years old, no one should be expecting to see that version of him again.

Last season with the Washington Commanders, Ertz played in 13 games before the injury. He caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns. Back in 2024, he racked up 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Ertz is still clearly capable of being an impact tight end in the NFL. Dallas bringing him onboard for more depth and another weapon would make sense.

Whether or not the Cowboys are interested in the three-time Pro Bowler are not remains to be seen. But, for any team interested in adding another tight end, he would be an elite option.