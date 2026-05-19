Emmitt Smith Sends Clear Message to Cowboys on George Pickens

One of the big talking points for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason has been regarding the future of wide receiver George Pickens. The team traded for him last year, and he blew away expectations, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards.

The Cowboys are already paying big money to CeeDee Lamb, so it’s difficult to pay another wide receiver a huge contract. Dallas decided to use the franchise tag on Pickens, which he has signed.

The team still has time to decide on a long-term deal, but Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith doesn’t think that’s the best course of action. He believes Dallas should see how this year plays out and then figure out a long-term solution after the season.

“I think we need to get through this year with Lamb and Pickens at the wide receiver spot,” Smith told Heavy Sports. “And I hope that George Pickens has a heck of a season to where he positions himself to go out and be a free agent and maybe go out there and get a larger contract. I think Lamb and Pickens together makes it very tough for defenses to key on one or play man-to-man straight across the board.

“They’re going to have to roll to one of them to take one away and allow the other one to win. They cannot do it to both. If they do, those guys could have a field day.”

Smith Believes Cowboys Running Game Should Be Improved

The Cowboys had one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL for the 2024 season. Last season, they dramatically improved and finished in the top 10 in the league. Smith believes that the Pickens addition was a big reason for that and that the running game will only get better this season.

“I expect the running game to pick up, too, because you got Pickens and you got Lamb and you have a tight end that can get down the middle of the field, too,” Smith told Heavy Sports. “So all those things play favorably to the Cowboys if you ask me.”

That could be an underrated argument in favor of Pickens. His ability to stretch the field keeps teams honest and makes it difficult to stack the box. His presence does more than just help the passing game.

Smith Talks Bud Light Commercial With Peyton Manning

Even though it has been over two decades since Smith last suited up on the football field, he loves to stay active. Recently, he has partnered with Bud Light to get fans ready for summer grilling season.

He recently worked on a commercial with Peyton Manning that has finally debuted. Smith opened up about the opportunity to work with Bud Light and Manning.

“I’ve spent a lifetime around football, but now, with Bud Light and Peyton, we’re celebrating another great American tradition: grilling season,”Smith said. “Starting with our new commercial and continuing all summer long with new Bud Light packaging and an epic opportunity to win the ultimate grilling setup, everyone should get in the backyard for a good old-fashioned BBQ with an ice-cold Bud Light, just like me.”