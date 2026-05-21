Emmitt Smith Sends Clear Message to George Pickens Amid Cowboys Drama

If there’s one player — or in this case former player — who knows what George Pickens is going through, its Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith.

Smith, a Hall of Fame running back who played in Dallas from 1990 to 2002, had his share of contract negotiations with owner Jerry Jones, so he knows exactly how stubborn Jones can be when it comes to handing out contract extensions.

And now that Pickens is experiencing Jones’ wrath, so to speak, Smith had some words of advice for the talented 26-year-old wideout.

“I would say to George Pickens right now, you just ran into the business side of sports, period,” Smith said on NFL Network’s “The Insiders.” “There’s nothing else but pure business. Try not to take it personally. I know you will because I would take it personally too, but shuffle that energy to your performance because I think your performance itself is going to speak a lot louder than anything else.”

Smith Thinks Pickens is Actually in a Good Spot

Whether or not Pickens stays in Dallas is ultimately up to Jones, who’s on record stating he wants to see Pickens replicate his breakout 2025 season (93 catches, 1,493 yards, 9 touchdowns) before he hands him a big-money deal.

Smith is urging Pickens to use that as motivation to perhaps even top what he did last year, and if he does, there won’t be any shortage of teams lining up for his services if Jones’ stubbornness keeps him from paying Pickens top-of-the-market dollars.

“Allow your mood and your focus to be on dominating wide receivers so you can position yourself for free agency, or position yourself to be traded, or position yourself to give yourself an opportunity and better options for next year — and that’s a good thing,” Smith continued.

“And it also sends the right message — it sends the message that you are worthy of the dollars that you want, it sends a message to the market place that you are worthy of not only playing at the professional level, but you work at it, you own your craft, and you’re a great team player.

“Any other 29 or 30 teams will appreciate having [that] player on their team. If the Cowboys choose to trade you, or you choose to go into free agency, whatever decisions that you make going forward, it puts you in a better light. And I think anybody can appreciate that. You’re still young, you got many years left, and you have an opportunity to set yourself apart.”

Jones Sets High 2026 Expectations for Pickens

Some were surprised coming off the season Pickens had last year, in which he ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards, and eighth in receptions and touchdowns, that Jones elected to franchise tag Pickens instead of work out a long-term deal.

In fact, Jones and his son, COO Stephen Jones, made it known through the media that they had zero intention of signing Pickens to an extension before the 2027 offseason.

“We will expect more earlier [from Pickens next year],” Jones told Yahoo Sports. “He will expect more. That he not only build on where he got to last year, the preparation will be out there happening as a major part in any series or any game. So I think from the get-go, he will have more to give in the plans of what we’re doing early and late in the season.”

Even if Pickens has another Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2026, some remain skeptical that Jones would be willing to pay him the $35-plus million dollars per year he would likely be wanting. Especially with quarterback Dak Prescott ($60 million per year) and fellow WR CeeDee Lamb ($34 million per year) among the highest paid at their positions.