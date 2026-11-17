The Dallas Cowboys, in preparation for the Week 10 game against the 49ers on Sunday, waived veteran Tyrus Wheat, the well-liked defensive end who had played two seasons with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Wheat played in Detroit last year, then signed back with Dallas in March of this year. He appeared in five games, but was in on only 21 snaps on defense, while playing 83 special teams snaps.

After he was let go by the Cowboys, though, he was snapped up, again, by the Lions, who claimed him off waivers. The Lions, of course, are in a bit of a crisis themselves at edge rusher after Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL in the team’s win over the Patriots.

The Lions announced the acquisition of Wheat on Monday.

Cowboys Kept Tyrus Wheat After Training Camp

Wheat was a surprise keeper for the Cowboys after training camp, in an edge rusher room that included new additions like Von Miller and Rashan Gary, plus rookie Malachi Lawrence. But the Cowboys found that he had simply got caught up in a numbers crunch as the team has tried to gird itself against injuries all over the roster.

After camp, coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Wheat: “Tee Wee was a very difficult cut last year (2025) for us when he went to Detroit. And he earned the right to make this football team. He’s a really good outside linebacker. He’s a really good teammate. He’s excellent on special teams. He’s a four-core guy.

“That room got crowded in a hurry when you trade for Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence, and then Von Miller shows up. But he just, the consistency that he displayed in both of those phases, defense and special teams, made it to where we were very, very comfortable and felt really excited for him.”