Ex-Cowboys Draft Bust is Losing His Grip on 53-Man Roster Spot

The Dallas Cowboys have their reasons for the moves they made, but while fans might disagree on a lot, everyone is united on one thing.

During the 2025 campaign, the Cowboys traded with the New York Jets to acquire defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. That proved to be a great move for Dallas, as Williams made the Pro Bowl and the team rewarded him with a massive contract extension.

Now the Cowboys had to give up some draft picks and include their 2023 first-round pick, Mazi Smith, as part of the Williams trade. No one in Dallas is going to complain about that, though. New York might have something to complain about with Smith.

Things Aren’t Looking Good for Former Dallas Cowboys DT Mazi Smith

Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker named 10 players around the NFL who are on the roster bubble. Smith found himself on the list in less than a year after being traded to the Jets.

“Smith was the 27th overall selection in 2023 but has hardly amounted to what was expected. He’s played only 975 career snaps over three seasons, and his 34.5 overall PFF grade is the lowest of any qualified defensive player in that duration. While the Jets acquired Smith in November as part of the return for Quinnen Williams, the team invested more in its interior defensive line this offseason with David Onyemata, T’Vondre Sweat and Darrell Jackson Jr. With players like Jowon Briggs and Harrison Phillips also in the room, it means the 25-year-old Smith may soon be on his third team in four seasons.”

During Smith’s three-year NFL career, he racked up 57 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hits, and 2 sacks in 42 games. He only had 3 tackles in five games with the Cowboys last year before being traded to the Jets and not recording a single stat in three games.

Mazi Smith is More Likely to Be a Free Agent Soon Enough

Everyone might have opinions on the Micah Parsons trade, but it looks like a great move every day. Williams has been a dynamic player since joining the Cowboys, and Smith has done nothing with the Jets.

Granted, the Cowboys will probably take some criticism for drafting Smith in the first place. At least they jumped ahead of the problem and moved him for a valuable asset.

Dallas is a much better team without Smith, and their defensive line is better with Williams. Now the Cowboys have someone who can do it all, from stopping the run to rushing the quarterback.

It’s a shame things haven’t worked out for Smith, and things don’t look great. Again, the Cowboys made the right decision to move on as quickly as they did.