Cowboys Vet Ezekiel Elliott Sends Message to CeeDee Lamb on Holdout

Ezekiel Elliott had some solid advice for Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb as he continues his holdout for a new contract.

Lamb is not at training camp as he looks for a new deal. Elliott had a similar situation in 2019 and it resulted in him eventually landing a six-year, $90 million contract extension. Elliott says he’s been talking to Lamb and telling the All-Pro receiver to have “thick skink.”

“It’s really tough because you go through your first three or four years and you guys are on the same side, and this is the first time that now you’re kind of going against each other,” Elliott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “So, you’ve got to have a little thick skin. There’s some little extra stuff that comes with it, but at the end of the day, we all have the same goal.”

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Elliott doesn’t believe Lamb missing time during training camp will affect his on-field production.

“The team understands that CeeDee needs to handle his business and CeeDee understands that he has the support of the team behind him,” Elliott said. “Just stay in shape, which it looks like he’s doing, and be ready to go once the deal gets done.”

CeeDee Lamb’s Holdout Could Continue for Weeks

Lamb is looking to be paid like one of the top receivers in the league. That comes after an offseason where many of the premier pass-catchers inked record-setting deals. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is currently the highest-paid non-quarterback, with an average annual salary of $35 million.

Lamb’s holdout could last weeks as they figure out a number to land on, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini via the Scoop City podcast.

“CeeDee Lamb is going to demand the money he thinks he’s worth. So he’s holding out. From having conversations, I don’t see this getting ironed out over the next few days,” Russini said on July 26. “I think this is something we’re going to see leading into next week, maybe even the week after. This isn’t one of those situations where I’m getting vibes, signs, positive attitude from both sides. It just seems like it’s a challenge for the Dallas Cowboys to get there.”

Lamb has been working out in Houston amid his holdout, per Jane Slater of NFL Network. Slater also reported a message from Lamb about what he’s looking for on his next contract.

“CeeDee Lamb on his contract: ‘it just has to make sense,’ according to a source informed,” Slater reported on July 25. “I’m told he’s 195-196 lbs. Bigger faster and more explosive than previous years. I’m told he had a two hour workout and continues to fine tune the details of his game,” Slater said.

Cowboys Send New Offers to CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott

The Cowboys recently sent new contract offers to both quarterback Dak Prescott and Lamb.

“Right now, I would characterize both conversations as upbeat,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on Saturday, July 27. “We’re having good talks back and forth with both (agents) Todd (France) and Tory (Dandy). I like we’re we stand.”

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract. He’s been open about his situation and the prospect of potentially having to play for another team if an extension doesn’t get done.

“I want to be here,” Prescott said on July 25. “But you know, when you look up all the great quarterbacks I watched [they] played for other teams [after their first team]. My point in saying that is, that’s not something to fear.”

The Cowboys open up the season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.