Cowboys Already Facing Major On-Field Issue Before Ravens Brazil Game

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to stay focused on playing the Washington Commanders in Week 2, but complications may already be brewing afterward.

Dallas is tentatively planning to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. This is the third straight year that the NFL is playing a game in Brazil.

The Cowboys and Ravens are planning to play each other at Arena Corinthians. The problem is that there could be some complications with the field.

Dallas Cowboys Might Have Some Problems With Brazil Game

Early reports suggest the field conditions are not in good shape. Apparently, soccer players there have been complaining.

“You don’t even need to talk about the field, it’s there for everyone to see,” Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi said, via AToZ Sports’ Maurico Rodriguez. “The way we play, it’s unbelievable that we’re playing on a field like this. Both penalty areas are bad as [expletive]. If you look at it, there are bumps everywhere. There’s still going to be an NFL game here during the international break. After that game, I hope the field is in better shape.” “We’ve been struggling a lot in these last few games, and the field keeps getting worse,” Flamengo midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta said. “It’s getting harder and harder to control the ball. We have to try to play quickly. If we want to be champions, we have to find a solution. With the team we have, we can’t be playing on a field like this.”

Two NFL games have been played at Arena Corinthians over the last two years. Both were played on opening weekend, as this is the first time it has been part of the regular Sunday slate.

Cowboys Facing Some Issues With Brazil Game

It would not be unprecedented to move the game if the field is still in bad condition. The NFL has done it before, and if they need to, they will make the final call.

Over the next few days, they’ll check the field and make sure it is good enough for the players. Dallas is planning to leave for the game on Thursday, so they might get early indications later in the week.

For the Cowboys, while the focus is solely on the Commanders, they want to make sure the field they will be playing on in Week 3 will be good. This will be a big game, and they need their players to be healthy.

It’s a situation worth monitoring for Cowboys fans, as a lot can change. If the field doesn’t improve by the time the NFL is there, they could make some interesting decisions.