Cowboys May Trade for $180 Million 4-Time Pro Bowler as Post-Dak QB: Analyst

With Dak Prescott’s extension yet to be reached, the Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a new quarterback sooner rather than later. In a lengthy feature story, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell examines all the various paths the Cowboys could take at quarterback.

If Prescott and the Cowboys agree to part ways in 2025, Barnwell noted Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins could be a potential trade target. Additionally, the analyst mentioned Derek Carr, Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold as other veteran options the Cowboys could explore adding.

Cousins would represent the steadiest option of this group but comes with a sizable price tag in terms of the quarterback’s $180 million contract as well as trade compensation. Dallas would also need to give up something to land Cousins in a trade with the Falcons. Atlanta could be willing to deal Cousins next offseason if the franchise is impressed with the development of Michael Penix Jr.

“It would typically not be plausible to project a big-ticket free agent to leave after one season with his new team, but this isn’t a typical situation,” Barnwell detailed in a June 19, 2024 story titled, “Dak Prescott’s Cowboys future: New contract or test free agency?” “The Falcons drafted Penix just weeks after signing Cousins, signaling that the organization is thinking about its long-term answer at quarterback before its short-term solution even takes a snap in a Falcons uniform. While Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal, it would be a surprise if he was still on the Atlanta roster in 2026.

“Trading Cousins after one year would make sense if the Falcons want to begin the Penix era in 2025,” Barnwell continued. “They would have paid a whopping $62.5 million to Cousins for one season, but that’s a sunk cost by now. Trading Cousins would leave the Falcons with $37.5 million in dead money on their cap next year, but it would save $2.5 million in cap space and free up $37.5 million in cash spend over the ensuing two years.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s Market Value Projects to be a Sizable 4-year, $212 Million Contract

It may be surprising given Cousins’ four-year, $180 million deal, but the four-time Pro Bowler likely represents significant financial savings compared to Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract and his next deal projects to be even more lucrative.

Spotrac projects Prescott’s market value to be a four-year, $212 million contract. The Cowboys were not helped by the recent sizable extensions for Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins’ $180 Million Contract Will Likely End Up Being More Affordable Than Dak Prescott’s Next Deal

Heading into the 2025 season, Cousins’ deal could essentially turn into a two-year contract. The Falcons (or Cowboys if they trade for the veteran) have an out in Cousins’ deal in the 2027 offseason.

“The Cowboys could commit to paying Cousins at least that $37.5 million for one year of work, with $27.5 million guaranteed in 2025 and another $10 million guaranteed for 2026, regardless of whether he is on the roster,” Barnwell added. “If he sticks around, the Cowboys would pay him $72.5 million for two years, or an average of $36.3 million per season. That’s just over half of what Prescott is projected to make per year on his new deal.”

It would still be a surprise if Prescott and the Cowboys do not eventually come to an agreement. Yet, the longer this goes without a resolution, speculation will only increase about another potential QB1 in Dallas.