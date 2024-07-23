Cowboys Bring in Blazing-Fast LB Amid Interest From ‘Multiple’ Teams

The Dallas Cowboys could have their eye on a new linebacker.

As reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Cowboys worked out linebacker Noah Dawkins on Monday, July 22. Dawkins previously went undrafted in 2019, but has spent time on NFL rosters and has played on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL during the spring.

Wilson notes that Dawkins is generating interest from “multiple” teams, including the Chicago Bears.

“Cowboys and Bears have worked out @USFLPanthers linebacker Noah Dawkins, per a league source, and has interest from multiple #NFL teams Dawkins (6-1, 235) has previously played for Bengals, Buccaneers, Jets, Bears, CitadelFootball,” writes Wilson.

Cowboys Previously Hosted Noah Dawkins for Workout in June

It is actually the second time since minicamp that the Cowboys have taken a look at Dawkins. They previously worked him out — along with UFL cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Deandre Baker — in June. The Cowboys actually ended up signing Conley shortly after that workout.

The 6-foot-1 Dawkins impressed during his pro day workout before the 2019 NFL draft, posting a 4.41 40-yard dash time. Despite pulling his hamstring during that workout, he still managed to run at that speed. That’s not even mentioning how Dawkins actually ran a 4.37 40-yard dash before his pro day workout. Had Dawkins participated in the NFL Combine, the latter mark would have been the fastest of any linebacker in Combine history.

The 26-year-old Dawkins appeared in 10 games with the Buccaneers during his rookie season in 2019, seeing 65% of the special teams snaps. He played the same role for the Jets when he played in seven games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, appearing in 83 special teams snaps in those appearances.

During the 2024 season with the Panthers, Dawkins posted 34 tackles in eight games.

If the Cowboys do sign Dawkins, it’ll likely be in time for the start of training camp. Dallas will hold their first practice on Thursday, July 25.

Cowboys Want to Sign Dak Prescott to New Contract Before Free Agency

As the Cowboys prepare to begin training camp, they’ll have the topic of two looming contract extensions hovering over them.

Both of Dallas’ top players, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, are seeking contract extension. Both franchise players are entering the final years of their deals, with Lamb due to hold out during training camp — as he did during minicamp — without a deal in place.

While Prescott will not use such a negotiating tactic — he will be present at training camp — the Cowboys face the very realistic possibility this could be his last camp as a member of the franchise if they don’t get a deal done soon. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys want a contract in place for Prescott before he hits free agency next spring.

However, the longer they wait, the more likely it becomes Prescott’s new deal becomes a record-setting contract.

“Here’s a little bit of a wrinkle,” Fowler said on Sunday, July 21. “You still have Tua Tagovailoa in Miami who needs to get a deal done. You still have Jordan Love in Green Bay who needs to get a deal done. Dak Prescott has the most leverage of those three, so he very well could be waiting for those two to go first and then he bats clean up with a huge deal that could be a market resetter.”

The longer the Cowboys wait to get a deal done with Prescott, the more they’ll have to pony up in cash. That’s not necessarily a good idea considering the quarterback market next free agency will be thin if Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa re-sign with their respective teams.