Hi, Subscriber

New Favorite Emerges for Cowboys Head Coach as Deion Sanders Tumbles

  • 16 Shares
  • Updated
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (left) and Kellen Moore
Getty
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (left) and Kellen Moore

Think you know what rattles around inside the mind of Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones? Don’t bet on it.

Actually, scratch that: Just like anything, you can bet on it these days.

In fact, on Friday, the market on the one thing that Jerry Jones is most concerned with these days–finding the Cowboys’ next coach–underwent a bit of a wild ride, as one candidate stormed to the fore. Fans of the team might not much want to hear it, but former Cowboys offensive coordinator and quarterback Kellen Moore pulled into the favorite’s chair over at Draft Kings.

Moore, who is also preparing for the playoffs as the OC of the Eagles, interviewed for the job during the week. Deion Sanders had an informal interview with Jones to start the week, and former Jets coach Robert Saleh is slated to speak with Jones on Saturday.

Kellen Moore the Favorite After Interview

But as The Athletic pointed out, after Moore’s interview, he shot up the betting chart, which got so volatile that DK pulled it off the board for a bit before reinstating the bets on Friday:

“On Friday, Moore interviewed virtually with the Cowboys and jumped into pole position as the favorite on DraftKings (-125) for the head coach opening.

“Sanders, now +175, was the betting favorite earlier this week at +100 odds with Moore behind him at +250. Public interest around the celebrity coach’s next move spiked after reports that Cowboys’ owner and general manager Jerry Jones had discussed the role with him. That said, ‘Coach Prime’ has remained coy about his interest in the job, and Jones has spoken less formally with Sanders.”

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is No. 3 on the list, at plus-350. Joe Brady (plus-450), Ben Johnson (plus-550) and Bill Belichick (plus-650) are also in the mix, from a gambling angle, at least.

Cowboys Went 49-35 With Mike McCarthy

McCarthy had been with the Cowboys for five seasons and had posted a 49-35 record during his tenure, which included three straight 12-win seasons. He has a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Packers, but was unable to find postseason success in Dallas, going 1-3 in his three playoff runs there.

McCarthy coached throughout 2024 in the final year of his contract, and despite a big spate of injuries, managed to keep the team competitive down the stretch, going 4-3 in their final seven games to finish at 7-10.

When he let McCarthy go, Jones said in a statement, “Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done. That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike’s qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.”

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Brandin Cooks's headshot B. Cooks
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Rico Dowdle's headshot R. Dowdle
Chuma Edoga's headshot C. Edoga
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Linval Joseph's headshot L. Joseph
Eric Kendricks's headshot E. Kendricks
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Trey Lance's headshot T. Lance
DeMarcus Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Carl Lawson's headshot C. Lawson
Jourdan Lewis's headshot J. Lewis
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Zack Martin's headshot Z. Martin
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
Amani Oruwariye's headshot A. Oruwariye
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Cooper Rush's headshot C. Rush
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Nick Vigil's headshot N. Vigil
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Carlos Watkins's headshot C. Watkins
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

New Favorite Emerges for Cowboys Head Coach as Deion Sanders Tumbles

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x