Cowboys Make Final Decision on Joey Porter Jr. in Week 4

The first order of business for the Dallas Cowboys this week, following the heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the Ravens in Rio in Week 3, was to bring in some help, and the team did that in big way by trading for Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers late Wednesday. The second order of business was figuring out if it is possible for Porter, who has been sitting out with a combination of a back injury and a desire for a new contract, back on the field in time for Week 4. The Cowboys are investing heavily in this 2026 roster, and while it will take time for everything to come together, Dallas does not want to be 1-3 and still getting new pieces accustomed to each other.

The Cowboys need a win, badly, on Sunday in Houston to keep this season from devolving into NFL desperation. With the team already thin at cornerback, that could mean getting Porter on the field in some scenarios, even if he is not fully up to speed on the defense and his teammates. When the trade first went through, it seemed impossible to think that the Cowboys might push to have Porter play in Week 4. But that’s changed.

Cowboys Keeping Joey Porter Active for Sunday

The Cowboys put Porter through his paces on Thursday, not long after he arrived at The Star and took his physical. Despite not playing this season for back injury/contract issues, coach Brian Schottenheimer said that if Porter handled Friday’s practice well, he could be on the field on Sunday.

On Friday, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer, it was confirmed that Porter will be active on Sunday. That’s not to say that the Cowboys will certainly get him in the game, but it would seem the team would not have him active if he was not going to get some action.

Wrote Archer on Twitter/X: “Joey Porter Jr. carries no injury designation into Sunday’s game against the Texans and will be available to make his Cowboys’ debut. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan Friday after practice, executive vice president Stephen Jones said, ‘We actually think Joey Porter will get snaps.

Porter, who was ruled out of Thursday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns after saying his back was tight, practiced the last two days without issue.