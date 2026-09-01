Cowboys’ 1st-Round Bust Finds New Home With Dolphins

There’s just something about Mazi Smith that makes it so NFL teams just can’t quit thinking they can fix him.

Smith, 1 of the most disappointing 1st-round picks in Dallas Cowboys history, found a new home on Tuesday with the Miami Dolphins just 2 days after his release by the New York Jets.

“The Dolphins have signed former Cowboys 1st-round DT Mazi Smith to their practice squad,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Smith was recently released by the Jets but will stay in the AFC East.”

“The Dolphins are back to three QBs with the release of Mark Gronowski,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Also add two former first-rounders in Mazi Smith and Clelin Ferrell.”

Mazi Smith’s Failings Led to 2 Massive Trades

We can make a good argument that Smith being so terrible led to the Cowboys making a pair of trades that could set them up for big success in 2026.

First, because they knew Smith wasn’t up to snuff, when they traded NFL All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 season, they made sure the Packers included 2-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the deal.

Then, the coup de grace for Smith in Dallas came at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, when the Cowboys traded him to the Jets as part of a package that brought back NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Few Surprised Jets Cut Mazi Smith

Few were surprised the Jets cut Smith loose after less than 9 months.

Smith’s 34.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024 — his last complete season with the Cowboys — put him among the worst defensive tackles in the NFL at 207th out of 219 eligible players at his position.

“BREAKING: The Jets are releasing DT Mazi Smith,” Preme Football wrote on its official X account. “The former 1st-round pick was acquired by New York last season as part of the blockbuster Quinnen Williams trade with Dallas. In 39 games, he has 57 tackles and 2 sacks.”

“Former First Round DT Mazi Smith being released by Jets,” Giants Coach Carb wrote on his official X account.