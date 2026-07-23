Cowboys Urged to ‘Take Flier’ on Top-10 Pick to Replace Dak Prescott

Three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys pulled a surprise move when, despite having a top-shelf starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, and a qualified backup, Cooper Rush, the team pulled off a trade for former 49ers No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. Dallas sent out a fourth-round pick in a deal that was mostly a bust–Lance didn’t win the backup job, and Prescott has maintained his grip at the top of the Cowboys’ depth chart. But now Prescott is three years older so, perhaps, the Cowboys could make a similar move … with Michael Penix of the Falcons.

It’s certainly one approach Dallas could take to finding a new long-term plan to eventually replace Prescott, who turns 33 years old next week. But it would depend on a number of factors, including how ready the Cowboys really are to start thinking beyond Prescott, who is still among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Also in doubt: Do the Falcons have enough confidence in new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to give up on Penix just two years after picking the strong-armed lefty with the No. 8 overall pick?

Cowboys Could Weigh Bringing in Michael Penix

That question was raised by Bobby Belt of 104.3 The Fan in Dallas this week. Similar to the trade of Lance, the Cowboys could be in position to give up a pick to get some future Prescott insurance.

Said Belt: “The Cowboys have been hunting for Dak replacements, they tried with Trey lance, didn’t work. They threw a dart with Joe Milton but to this point, it hasn’t come to fruition. It’s still early but he said, would you throw a draft pick at the Falcons if they said, ‘You know what, we’re not going to pick up the option, let’s walk away from Penix’? And my first thought was, well, Penix is super-old. And I went and looked it up and he’s younger than Joe Milton. They came out in the same draft. I did not realize he is younger than him.”

Joe Milton Not Working Out as Cowboys Dak Prescott Plan?

Cowboys backup Joe Milton is younger than Penix by two months, as both are 26. Dallas appears to have some doubts about Milton’s long-term future, having brought in Sam Howell to be a backup.

Penix has struggled to stay healthy in two years with the Falcons, with 12 starts and 14 total games in two years. He lost the starting role to Kirk Cousins last year. In all, his time has a starter has not been encouraging for the Cowboys or any team that might consider trading for him–Penix is 4-8 in his starts, and altogether, has a quarterback rating of 85.3.

Michael Penix Could Learn Under Dak Prescott

But Penix has not had much chance to develop–and he was a top QB pick for a reason, after a stellar career at Washington. Perhaps coming to the Cowboys and spending two years behind Prescott would give Penix a chance to be ready by age 28. If the Cowboys could get Penix without giving up much, it would give the team a logical QB succession plan.

Said Belt: “So let’s say, he’s lost the job, he doesn’t have it. If they called at the end of training camp, the same way with Trey Lance, and said, a fourth-round pick, Dallas, send us a fourth-round pick for Michael Penix. …

“I think I would do a fourth. Dak’s getting old. It would just be for a couple of years, let him mature until he is 35, Michael Penix, then let him stand out there. For me, a Day 3 flier on a guy who is so good with the deep ball and has shown flashes of what people thought could be coming out of school, to me, that’s a flier worth taking.”