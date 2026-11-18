It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have put themselves into something of a crisis here after Week 10, with the loss to the 49ers–by a 46-40 count, with San Francisco totaling 584 yards of offense–still stinging just as much as the 4-6 record. The Cowboys rate No. 30 in the NFL in points allowed, and No. 32 in yardage allowed, and that is not where this defense was expected to be after an offseason revamp. The fact that head coach Brian Schottenheimer was twice given the opportunity to give a vote of confidence to Christian Parker and did not do so has opened some eyes, as has the statement from owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday, who suggested the changes were ahead for the defensive coaching staff.

Indeed, they were: Mike Pettine is taking over play-calling for Parker.

In the midst of all this came an odd tweet from veteran coach and defensive guru Wade Phillips, who has 37 years of NFL coaching experience and went 34-22 with the Cowboys from 2007-10. He wrote: “After 40+ years coaching NFL defenses, I’m sharing what I’ve learned. Consults, film breakdowns, speaking, and coaching clinics are now available at https://coachwadephillips.com.”

Wade Phillips ‘Campaigning’ for Job

Now, the speculation immediately jumped to Phillips lobbying for a return to the Cowboys, even at age 79. That seems a longshot, but the fact that Phillips was posting about his coaching tutorials in the aftermath of that Cowboys loss seems too perfect to be a coincidence. Phillips does offer consulting on this site, for $1,500 for a one-hour session.

The responses to Phillips’ ad gave a good indication of where the Cowboys are, defensively.

One noted: “How do we sign Christian Parker up for this?”

Another added: “I hear there is an NFL Team in Dallas looking for some defensive help!!! Please!!”

And another: “Wade… DO NOT watch the Cowboys defense. You’re way too old for your heart to survive that type of trauma.”

Jeff Cavanaugh of DLLS Cowboys wrote, “Wade Phillips campaigning for the DC job on twitter is my favorite.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones’ Big Regret

For Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Phillips does hold a special place in his history with the team. he is the only coach he fired mid-season, when the team started 1-7 in 2010, and Jones has since declared that his biggest regret as owner. It’s also a reason he cites frequently for not wanting to make coaching changes during the year, because after he fired Phillips, he went on to help Denver to a Super Bowl as the defensive coordinator.

Said Jones: “Wasn’t fair to Wade. He had more skins on the wall. He had more successes He went over to Denver, and as the first time in my memory, as the defensive coordinator, he went over to Denver and won a Super Bowl. And I’ve never seen so much credit for a Super Bowl given a defensive coordinator as it was Wade.”