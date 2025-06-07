Former Cowboys CB Facing Serious Charges After Fatal Crash

One former Dallas Cowboys player is facing serious charges after his alleged involvement in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 75 in the Dallas area early Saturday morning.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph, a 2021 second round pick, was charged with misdemeanor DWI and felony collision resulting in death.

According to Richardson (Texas) police, Joseph called emergency services to say he was involved in a crash. When police got to the scene they discovered motorcyclist Cody Morris, a 27-year-old Plano native, had sustained fatal injuries.

From The Dallas Morning News: “In a statement posted on social media, police said officers observed “signs of intoxication” while speaking with Joseph. He was booked into the Richardson city jail at about 7:45 a.m., and he faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and a felony charge of collision involving death. It was not clear if he has retained an attorney. An attorney who previously represented Joseph did not answer the phone when called by The Dallas Morning News Saturday afternoon.”

Joseph played for the Cowboys for 2 seasons before being traded to the Miami Dolphins before the 2023 season. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings. He currently plays in the UFL for the D.C. Defenders.

Joseph Left LSU Before CFP National Title Season

Joseph, a Baton Rouge native, transferred from LSU to Kentucky following the 2018 season — right before the Tigers went undefeated and won a BCS National Championship in 2019 behind a group that included current NFL stars Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

Joseph, 6-foot and 195 pounds, played one season at Kentucky and was projected as a first round pick after running the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. He dropped to the Cowboys in the second round over off-field concerns — including being suspended for LSU’s bowl game as a freshman.

From Sports DFW: “When the Dallas Cowboys drafted talented cornerback Kelvin Joseph with the 44th-overall pick in the second round, it was considered one of the steals of the early rounds. Joseph was a physical, athletic player with a knack for making plays and creating turnovers, and the Cowboys desperately needed more secondary depth. The only cause of concern about Joseph was off-the-field issues. He had transferred from LSU to Kentucky after he was suspended for the Tigers’ bowl game due to a violation of team rules. He had to sit out the entire 2019 season as a result, limiting his playing experience.”

In April 2022, Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle in Dallas that was involved in a shooting that resulted in one death but an investigation determined Joseph had been riding in the car that fired the shots but wasn’t the shooter.

“On Saturday, police announced the arrests of Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the homicide,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote in 2022. “Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, said Friday that Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which gunshots were fired that killed a man last month, but he was not the shooter.”