Former Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Breaks Silence on Exit

Former Dallas Cowboys and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is coming clean about his move to the Baltimore Ravens and why it surprised him.

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of a solid No. 2 quarterback, following the exit of backup quarterback Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens. The Michigan native and Central Michigan product signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal that’s “incentive laden.”

Rush spent a lengthy eight seasons with the Cowboys, so it’s a big change for both the Cowboys franchise and Rush. He’s really made Dallas his home, and now, he’s moving his family out to Baltimore. But, nobody can contest that Baltimore is a great opportunity for Rush. He finally breaks his silence about the move in a new episode of the Ravens-sponsored podcast, “The Lounge.”

“New Raven Cooper Rush joins team insiders Clifton Brown and Cassie Cherigo to talk about getting to Baltimore, joining the quarterback room with Lamar Jackson, staying ready as a backup, and more,” the show’s description states.

Ex-Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Says Ravens Offer ‘Came Out of Nowhere’

On “The Lounge,” Rush said some classy things about the Cowboys. He talked about how he felt the Cowboys had a solid team, and he’s happy to be with another solid team in the Ravens. He also said that he was surprised when his agent told him Baltimore was interested.

“It kind of came out of nowhere, and [I] was super excited when my agent said the Ravens called,” Rush said. “Obviously, from afar there in Dallas, you see the Ravens are a well-run, good organization. Obviously, tons of success, especially recently. So, I was like, wow, O.K., this is sweet. It materialized, and here we are.”

Rush is now part of an AFC team that could make it to the big game soon. They’ve gotten close in the past few seasons, only losing to the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs. Rush knows what it’s like to win, too, since he won the NFC East three times as a member of the Cowboys.

“It’s really exciting to be on a good team,” Rush said. “You get to 9–5, we had some good teams down there in Dallas, so you don’t have to play out of yourself. You can play within yourself, do your job, rely on your teammates, and I think you have a similar situation here. Really good offense. Just kind of go do your job, get the ball to the fast guys, let them work, and do whatever you need to do to go win.”

Well Wishes for Cooper Rush from the Cowboys to the Ravens

Fans of both Dallas and Baltimore flooded the comments section. One stated, “Coop will be missed in Dallas. Ridiculously reliable. Won a lot of games 2 years ago when Dak was out. Just another great move by the Ravens front office. Must be nice to have a good GM.”

Another added, “Sad to see Cooper Rush leave Dallas, he is a great back up QB,” continuing, “Between the Halloween game in 2021, keeping the Cowboys in playoff contention during 2022, and keeping the team competitive last year, the Dallas fanbase will remember him fondly. Good luck to Cooper Rush & his future endeavors!”

It’s nice to see some Cowboys followers wishing Rush the very best, even if it’s with another team.

