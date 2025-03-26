Former Cowboys QB in the News for Embarrassing Reason

The Dallas Cowboys are going through some quarterback changes in the offseason, to say the least. For one, they lost their second quarterback to Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, to the Baltimore Ravens, so Rush will be backing Lamar Jackson. They also let their other backup quarterback, Trey Lance‘s, contract expire earlier this month.

Now, Lance is in the news, and it’s for a an embarrassing reason. It’s worth noting that Lance is a talented quarterback, so it feels a bit unfair that he’s being dragged through the media right now.

Former Cowboys Quarterback Could End Up in Canada

Outlets are reporting that Lance isn’t drawing much interest as a free agent, to the point where he could end up playing for a Canadian team. According to TSN, Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders has added Lance to their negotiation list.

“Four years after he was the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Trey Lance is without a team, drawing little interest as a free agent this offseason,” Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports notes in a March 26 feature.

What does that mean for the 25-year-old signal-caller? According to Benjamin, “The move gives the Roughriders exclusive rights to negotiate a prospective contract with Lance, provided the former North Dakota State standout is interested.”

Benjamin adds that CFL teams are allowed to name up to 45 players to their negotiating tally, and each of those players is able to negotiate a contract, so long as they are not under contract with another team or league. That means Lance could actually sign with the Roughriders right away, if that’s what he wants.

“The move gives the team exclusive rights to negotiate a contract with Lance in the event he wants to continue his career in Canada,” Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk adds.

While many NFL analysts and experts would see this as a big step down for Lance, it could be something that he wants for other reasons. He isn’t a total stranger to the Roughriders, and his dad, Carlton, even played for a season as a cornerback for Saskatchewan in 1993. He may also like the idea of being in a new environment in Canada.

Trey Lance Could ‘Quit and Live Comfortably for the Rest of His Life’

Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated also predicts that Lance could end up going north. Who knows, maybe he’ll have a career worthy of singing “We Are the Champions” up in Canada.

“Let’s be realistic — he’s not waiting around for a starting job like Aaron Rodgers is,” he states in a March 23 feature. “He wasn’t even a second-string quarterback last season. He was the Cowboys’ third-string quarterback. They played Cooper Rush ahead of Lance when Dak Prescott went down for the season.”

He adds that Lance likely won’t be signed to a team as their No. 2 quarterback, either. “Those guys can’t be projects. They need to be functional quarterbacks who can win a few games if the quarterback gets injured for a month,” Cohn states. “That’s not Lance. He’s not experienced enough.”

He later says that Lance can either quit and live comfortably for the rest of his life — he has been paid more than $34 million in his career.” Or, go to Canada and “show everyone how much he loves football and how unfairly written-off he has been, and go sign a contract with a team in the Canadian Football League.”