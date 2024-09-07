Former Cowboys Starter Signs With Seahawks Ahead of NFL Season

The 2024 NFL season is officially on, and the Seattle Seahawks announced a handful of roster additions on Wednesday, September 4, including the signing of former Dallas Cowboys starter Quinton Bohanna.

Quinton Bohanna to the Hawks

The Hawks inked Bohanna, as well as defensive end Kenneth Odumegwu, to their practice squad on Wednesday. Those signings correspond to the release of defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and tackle Max Pircher from Seattle’s practice squad.

“Both Bohanna and Odumegwu worked out for Seattle on Tuesday during the team’s off day,” noted Sports Illustrated’s Corbin K. Smith in a September 4 feature. He added that after releasing Pircher and Barrs from the practice squad, “they had one vacancy and an exempted spot available to sign each player. Since Odumegwu is an International Pathway Player, he replaces Pircher as the team’s practice squad exemption for a 17th spot.”

In a separate story about the signing, Kole Musgrove of USA Today’s Seahawks Wire noted that the Hawks got to see what Bohanna can bring to the team during joint practices.

“The Seahawks got to see Bohanna up close and personal during their joint practices, which is further proof the preseason isn’t just an audition for your team… it’s also for every other team in the league. Bohanna has 39 total tackles in his career so far,” Musgrove stated in the September 4 piece.

There’s a bit of a connection between Bohanna and the current Seahawks coaching staff, too, in that while he was with the Cowboys, the defensive tackle played for former Dallas defensive line coach Aden Durde, who is now Seattle’s defensive coordinator.

Quinton Bohanna’s NFL History

The Cowboys selected Bohanna in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, as the 192nd overall pick. They inked the defensive tackle to a four-year rookie contract in May 13 of 2021. During the 2021 season, Bohanna started one game and appeared in 14 games. The following season, Bohanna started in nine games and appeared in 13. He registered 20 tackles and two quarterback pressures.

The Cowboys waived Bohanna in August of 2023. At the time, Jason Schandl of SportDFW.com said that Bohanna was a “fan favorite.”

The “2021 sixth-round pick Quinton Bohanna had become something of a fan favorite, and many around Dallas were really rooting for him to make the 53-man roster for 2023 after a strong start to training camp,” Schandl wrote in the August 29, 2023 feature.

Schandl added that “having a terrifyingly strong behemoth in the middle is something fans love, and his size and strength gave rise to optimism about his potential. He just didn’t show enough improvements in live-game action this preseason, however.”

During the 2023 season, Bohanna played with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. He appeared in six games during that season with three starts among the Lions and Titans.

Back in May of this year, Ryan Heckman of Titan Sized named Bohanna as a Titans player on the “roster bubble.”

“Tennessee made a statement when they drafted T’Vondre Sweat in the second round,” he wrote in the May 8 piece. “He’ll slide into a starting role, right away, pushing Keondre Coburn and Quinton Bohanna back a spot, each.”

Tennessee released Bohanna in August of this year.