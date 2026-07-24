Cowboys Add Former QB to Coaching Staff

The transition from player to coach didn’t take very long for former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier, who is joining the Cowboys coaching staff just weeks after he announced he was retiring from the NFL.

“Former QB Will Grier is joining the Cowboys coaching staff as an offensive assistant, according to a source,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X on Friday. “Grier retired on July 15 after signing with Carolina before the draft. Before joining the Panthers he contemplated joining the Cowboys coaching staff earlier in offseason.”

Grier announced his retirement on July 15 after 7 seasons with 7 different teams, including 2 different stints and 4 seasons with the Cowboys in 2021 and 2022, then again in 2024 and 2025.

“Grier spent time with HC Brian Schottenheimer and OC Klayton Adams as a player in Dallas and has been thinking about entering the coaching ranks for a number of years,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Friday.

The Carolina Panthers announced the news on their official website — Grier signed a 1-year contract with Carolina on April 25.