Former Dallas Cowboys $25 Million RB Arrested for DUI

This isn’t going to help Miles Sanders get back to the NFL anytime soon.

One year after falling flat with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, CBS Pittsburgh reported on Wednesday night that Sanders, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022, was arrested for DUI in June — an incident with some disturbing details.

“NFL player Miles Sanders was arrested in the Pittsburgh area for driving under the influence, according to court records,” CBS Pittsburgh’s Michael Guise wrote. “Sanders was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and careless driving on June 8 in Churchill Borough, which is about 10 miles outside of Pittsburgh. Sanders, a running back, last played in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 season.”

Sanders only played 4 games for the Cowboys in 2025, rushing for 117 yards and 1 touchdown on just 20 carries before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

Police say they also found marijuana in Sanders’ vehicle.

“Former Eagles RB Miles Sanders was arrested in the Pittsburgh area and charged with DUI and careless driving, per court records,” Sleeper Eagles wrote on its official X account. “Police say Sanders was found slumped over behind the wheel and later tested positive for alcohol. Sanders, 29, spent four seasons in Philly.”

“Former Eagles RB Miles Sanders was found slumped over behind the wheel, police say,” Eagles Times wrote on its official X account. “He’s been charged with DUI and careless driving in the Pittsburgh area, per court records. Sanders is 29. Four seasons in Philly.”

“Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders is facing DUI charges for an incident earlier this summer in Pittsburgh, according to WPXI News,” Basic Blues Nation wrote on its official X account. “Sanders was arrested on June 8 after being found by police slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car in the middle of the highway, and later failed a field sobriety test. He will appear in court next month. The former Nittany Lion last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 and is currently a free agent.”

Sanders Worked Out for Raiders in July

Sanders got a look from the Las Vegas Raiders with a workout in July.

“Former Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders worked out for the Raiders today, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on July 27. “Sanders, a free agent, is fully cleared from a knee injury that required surgery and cut short his 2025 season in Dallas.”

He signed a 1-year, $1.337 million contract with the Cowboys in March 2025.

Sanders Was Elite NFL Running Back With Eagles

Sanders was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Penn State in the 2nd round (No. 53 overall) in the 2019 NFL draft and had 1,327 yards of total offense as a rookie. He followed that with 1,976 yards of total offense over the next 2 seasons despite missing 9 games due to injuries.

Sanders put it all together in 2022 as the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, with career highs of 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as he made the Pro Bowl for the first time. He also played in all 17 games. That translated to his big payday with the Carolina Panthers on a 4-year, $25 million contract he signed in March 2023.