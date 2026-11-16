Cowboys ‘Frustrated’ Dak Prescott Calls for Organization ‘Change’

Hard to fault Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday night after the 46-40 loss to the 49ers for feeling a bit frustrated. All night, it seemed San Francisco pulled ahead of the Cowboys and put together what appeared to be game-killing dagger after game-killing dagger. But Prescott continually rallied the offense, found ways to push the ball downfield and gave his team a chance to pull off a miracle. In the end, Dallas was one onside kick away from at least getting a chance to go for the win at AT&T Stadium, but the kick was covered by the 49ers. Another Cowboys loss, though an encouraging one, at least offensively.

Prescott threw for 343 yards on the day, totaling five touchdowns and one interception.

But after the game, he admitted to being frustrated and said the Cowboys need major changes: “We’ve got to find a way to change. Whatever it takes individually. Whatever it takes is an organization. We gotta find a way to be better.”

Dak Prescott: Cowboys ‘Took Up the Challenge–on Offense’

Prescott was not specific about what the Cowboys need. Obviously, some defensive help would go a long way, as Dallas gave up a franchise-worst 584 yards to the 49ers. But Prescott did not lay the loss all at the feet of the defense, though most of the blame belonged there.

Said Prescott: “We took up the challenge on offense. We obviously had a part in it ourselves by going behind that much in the second half, after a first half of going back and forth. So, it is not just on the defense. We played our part in it. Frustrating.”

It was a theme for Prescott in his meeting with reporters. The Cowboys’ loss drops them to 4-6 and though they’re still a team in the playoff hunt, they have not been the team they envisioned back when Prescott showed up in Oxnard to open training camp wearing a Super Bowl T-shirt. The Cowboys have not won back-to-back games in nearly a year.

Prescott said: “I mean, you just said expectations and standard are high, and we haven’t come out and done anything that that we aspire to do. And when you you know tell me things like that, hear those stats or hear you know versus these matchups, and we’re not getting it done, and simply haven’t won back-to-back games this season. It’s frustrating.”