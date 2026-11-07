Cowboys Trio Punished by NFL After Loss to Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys came away from Week 8 of the NFL regular season not only with an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals but also with a trio of defensive starters lighter in the pocketbook thanks to NFL fines.

The NFL’s Gameday Accountability Committee came down hard on edge rusher Rashan Gary, safety P.J. Locke, and inside linebacker DeMarvion Overshown after the 33-30 loss to the Cardinals.

Locke was fined $19,444 for illegal use of his helmet, while Overshown was fined $9,528 for the same infraction. Gary was fined $19,444 for an illegal blow to Arizona quarterback Gardner Minshew’s head/neck.

“NFL fined Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown $9,528 for his hit on Bam Knight,” Cardinals Reporter Darren Urban wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Knight is out this week because of the concussion suffered on the play.”

“The NFL fined Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown $9,528 for use of the helmet on this hit that knocked out Cardinals RB Bam Knight last week,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

Cowboys Might Have NFL’s Worst Defense

The Cowboys, 3-5, might really have the NFL’s worst defense — an incredible accomplishment considering the amount of money and care put into refurbishing a unit … that was probably the NFL’s worst defense in 2025 as well.

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia put the Cowboys’ defense on blast with some alarming stats following their 24-16 home loss to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

Cowboys Might Still Have Moves on Horizon

The Cowboys might not be done improving their defense — more trades could be on the horizon. Not that it will help, necessarily.

“Say what you will about last year’s Cowboys‘ defense, but you’re bound to look like (expletive) when you trade away one of the best defenders in the league on the eve of the season,” The Athletic’s Dave Helman wrote on his official X account on October 8. “The 2026 Cowboys spent an entire offseason designing this!”

The NFL trade deadline is November 10.