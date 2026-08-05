Cowboys’ George Pickens Sends Clear Message About His Future

Entering the 2026 NFL offseason, the Dallas Cowboys faced a major decision regarding the future of emerging star wide receiver George Pickens.

After acquiring Pickens in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, the young wideout played like a true star in 2025. He looked the part of a potential No. 1 talent. That led to a serious contract question the Cowboys needed to answer.

The three options for Jerry Jones and the Dallas front office were to get a contract extension in place, use the franchise tag, or trade Pickens.

When all was said and done, the Cowboys chose to place the franchise tag on Pickens. However, it is almost a sure thing that the two parties will be parting ways at the end of the 2026 season.

Keeping that in mind, Pickens has spoken out with a clear message about his future.

Cowboys Star George Pickens Sends Big Contract Message

This week, the Baltimore Ravens were able to work out a new deal with star wideout Zay Flowers. That new contract will pay Flowers $35 million per season.

Following the news of that contract, Pickens made it clear where he sees his value.

“Me personally, I think I’m definitely in that range or above,” Pickens said bluntly.

Unfortunately, it is very unlikely that Dallas will be willing to pay Pickens that kind of money. Quite simply, the Cowboys may not be able to afford it even if they wanted to.

CeeDee Lamb is still the No. 1 wideout on the roster. With him getting paid elite No. 1 wide receiver money, there simply isn’t a lot left in the budget to work with for Pickens.

George Pickens Is Beginning to Look Like a Superstar

In his first season with Dallas, Pickens was impressive. He played in all 17 regular season games, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Throughout his entire four-year NFL career, the 25-year-old wideout has totaled 267 catches for 4,270 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Coming out of college at Georgia, many felt that Pickens had star potential. His first three seasons with the Steelers offered lukewarm results. Now, he seems to be back on pace to living up to his pre-draft hype.

Expect to continue hearing news and updates about Pickens’ situation with the Cowboys. While a departure next offseason seems likely, perhaps Jones will be able to figure out a way to keep the dynamic wide receiver in town.