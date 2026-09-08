Cowboys Get Sense of Relief With George Pickens Future Before 2026 Season Opener

The Dallas Cowboys brought back wide receiver George Pickens for a second season on the franchise tag. But his long-term place with the organization remains uncertain, as the two sides didn’t agree to an extension this offseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, though, tried to throw cold water on that uncertainty on the eve of the regular season this week.

While appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday morning, Jones strongly suggested Pickens’s future in the NFL will be with the Cowboys.

“I’m excited [for] what he’s got a chance to do for us this year and coming years,” said Jones, via Cowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “And I emphasize that, in coming years.”

“The better he plays, the better it is for him,” added Jones.

The Cowboys acquired Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2026 third-round pick in May 2025. The two teams also swapped 2027 Day 3 selections.

So, that trade hasn’t been completed yet, and with the 2026 third-rounder, the Steelers grabbed quarterback Drew Allar.

Whether or not Allar becomes a franchise quarterback or if the Steelers land a quality player with their other Cowboys selection, Dallas should be pleased with the Pickens deal.

In his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens posted 93 catches, 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. All of those statistics were career bests. He also averaged 15.4 yards per reception.

Cowboys fans can now be a little bit more at ease with Jones’ assertion the team’s clear intention is to keep Pickens in Dallas.

Will Cowboys Keep George Pickens Beyond 2026?

Getty Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a radio appearance Tuesday morning.

It’s not hard to see why the Cowboys stopped short of a long-term commitment with Pickens this offseason.

The 25-year-old continues to be the center of drama at times because of his immaturity. The Cowboys fined Pickens multiple times for being late to team meetings. The wideout also received criticism for appearing disinterested in a critical game against the Detroit Lions early last December.

Overall, though, Pickens appears to be a much better fit in Dallas than Pittsburgh. As a result, he hasn’t caused as many distractions with his new team.

It probably helps that he gets a lot more opportunities to make big plays in the Cowboys offense and with quarterback Dak Prescott.

The other issue with a long-term Pickens commitment for the Cowboys is money. Dallas already has receiver CeeDee Lamb locked in on a 4-year, $136 million contract. Not to mention, Prescott is ranked third with his cap hit at quarterback.

Other teams such as the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals have not experienced success paying two receivers and a star quarterback. There’s not enough money to go around for the rest of the roster.

Pickens, though, has become a viable part of the Cowboys offense. If Dallas is going to make noise this season, then it will likely be because of its 1-2 punch at receiver.

The Cowboys can’t afford to willingly give that up with Prescott still in his prime.

What Will Pickens Do for Encore?

Getty Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones delivered a positive message on the long-term plan with wide receiver George Pickens.

Now, just because Jones implied the plan is to sign Pickens doesn’t mean it will one-hundred percent happen. In other words, the Cowboys used the franchise tag on Pickens for a reason.

With the tag for the 2026 season, the Cowboys have the opportunity to see if Pickens can repeat his 2025 success. The team can also grade whether the receiver takes another step with his maturity.

Entering the 2026 campaign, Jones clearly sees Pickens answering the call on those two things. If he does, then the receiver’s future will very likely be in Dallas.

As the owner indicated, the better he does in those two areas, especially the box score, the more Pickens will get paid.

After Jones’s Tuesday radio appearance, Cowboys fans who want to see Pickens land a new contract in Dallas should have confidence that it will eventually happen. But Pickens still has to put together a strong campaign this fall for that to become the reality.