Cowboys Announce Historic George Pickens News During 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens didn’t look like a player coming off a hamstring injury on Sunday.

Pickens missed last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts with the injury.

But early against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, he got behind the secondary and caught a 35-yard touchdown from quarterback Dak Prescott to give Dallas a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter. It was his first touchdown since Oct. 26.

That catch also put him in some exclusive company.

George Pickens Accomplishes Rare Feat

The Cowboys’ PR team announced Pickens’ milestone during the game.

“With that 35-yard touchdown catch, George Pickens surpassed 2,000 receiving yards since he joined Dallas in 2025,” the Cowboys PR account posted on X. “He is the third Cowboys receiver with 2,000 receiving yards in his first 26 games with the franchise, joining Terrell Owens (2,208) and Bob Hayes (2,136).”

That’s not bad company considering Pickens has been relegated to the team’s No. 2 option this season behind CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas acquired Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason and posted the best season of his career right away. He finished his first year in Dallas with 93 catches, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns, all career highs.

His production has cooled off in Year 2 though. Pickens entered Sunday with 39 catches for 533 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. He had four catches for 51 yards after two possessions against the 49ers, and he added a second touchdown later in the game.

George Pickens is Playing for a Big Payday

The timing of the milestone couldn’t be much better for Pickens.

The 25-year-old is playing the 2026 season on a fully guaranteed one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag. He and the Cowboys didn’t reach a long-term deal before the July deadline. Before April’s draft, the Cowboys announced they wouldn’t negotiate an extension with the Pro Bowl receiver.

That means Pickens is set to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason. Bleacher Report has projected that he could land a four-year, $140 million deal.

However, he has also been involved in trade rumors this season. And with the 4-5 Cowboys hosting the 7-1 49ers, Pickens is doing everything he can to make his case.