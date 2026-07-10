Cowboys Get Good News on George Pickens Offseason

If there is something that the Dallas Cowboys knew they had in their back pockets when they decided to put the franchise tag on George Pickens and let him play out the 2026 season on a one-year, $27 million contract, it was that Pickens likes playing football. And so while there was much angst about Pickens missing the team’s OTA practices and worry about him skipping the mandatory minicamp last month–he did show up–the Cowboys have been confident all along that Pickens would sign the deal (he did in April) and not hold out on training camp at the end of this month.

“George loves football,” was the mantra from Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones, from Brian Schottenheimer, and even from Dak Prescott.

There should be no surprise, then, that the Cowboys offensive skill players have been getting together to work out with Dak Prescott this in Park City, Utah, week ahead of their eventual move to Oxnard, and that all players invited have been in attendance. Yes, that includes Pickens.

Cowboys Have George Pickens–and Everyone–at Dak Prescott Retreat

That news comes from Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys, who wrote that Pickens is among those participating in a retreat for the Dallas skill position players. Prescott, who has worked out with Pickens earlier in the offseason, organized the getaway, which includes Cee Dee Lamb, the entire wide receiver room, as well as the running backs and tight ends.

Backup running back Jaydon Blue posted a photo showing the entire group, and it included both backup quarterbacks, Joe Milton and Sam Howell, who will be fighting it out for the job behind Prescott.

As Hill wrote on Twitter/X: “Dallas Cowboys, Prescott have 100 percent participation at skill retreat, including George Pickens – DLLS Sports.”

Cowboys Had Confidence in George Pickens

Pickens is coming off a season in which he put together by far the best numbers of his career, going for 93 catches and 1,429 yards–that was third in the NFL and fourth-most in the history of the Cowboys for a single season. He hit free agency this winter in hopes of a long-term contract, but the Cowboys played hardball, not only hitting him with the tag but saying they would not even negotiate a new deal for Pickens this offseason.

But Schottenheimer kept his optimism on high. When Pickens did show up for minicamp, he said he had not considered missing training camp and that after missing voluntary OTAs, he’d be with the team the rest of the way.

‘I Know How He Feels About This Football Team’

Ahead of minicamp, Schottenheimer said that he had great visits with Pickens and was confident in his desire to win.

“I know how he feels about this football team, this locker room. What we are building here. And so I am not surprised to see him, and I am thrilled he is here,” he said.

“No. 1, what he feels about his brothers in the locker room, the guys—how much he cares about Dak and CeeDee and Quinnen and Kenny Clark and guys like that. That’s the first part. As you guys know, the offseason program and OTAs are voluntary, this is the one part that is mandatory. And he is not the only player that hasn’t been at camps around the league. But I think this shows his commitment to the guys in that locker room and helping us win a Super Bowl.”