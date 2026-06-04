Cowboys Head Coach Shares Positive Update on George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys handed wide receiver George Pickens the franchise tag this past offseason, paying him a one-year deal worth $27.3 million.

Despite being placed under the tag all the way back in early March, Pickens only signed the tag in late April, as he looks to be given a longer, more highly-compensated deal that ensures him financial security for years to come.

Pickens – perhaps as a consequence – not showed up for OTAs over the past couple of weeks. Yet head coach Brian Schottenheimer had some somewhat reassuring news for Cowboys fans whilst speaking to the press on Thursday June 4.

Although he second-team All-Pro has not been present so far with team activities, Schottenheimer revealed that –after having spoken to Pickens – believes he will be in attendance for mandatory minicamp on June 16,

“Brian Schottenheimer said he spoke with George Pickens Wednesday. Pickens has not been part of the voluntary OTAs but he said he expects the receiver at the mandatory minicamp that starts June 16.” ESPN’s Todd Archer reported.

Given that he does not have a contract in place past 2027, it was almost inevitable that Pickens would not be present at optional training activities. Players do not accrue fines for missing OTAs like they do fore mandatory practices, and it is an easy way for them to show a small amount of non-compliance, as teams obviously prefer their top players to be in attendance.

Is George Pickens In Line For a Big Extension in 2027?

His contractual fate will almost be entirely tied to his performance this coming season.

Pickens has been one of the more talented receivers in football ever since he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Georgia in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, locker room issues and occasional on-the-field inconsistency had the Steelers move off him last summer, when he was traded to Dallas for a third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Pickens had a breakout season in 2025, racking up a career-high 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns, filling in excellently during WR1 CeeDee Lamb’s absence at times during the year.

If Pickens has even a mediocre year, there will be teams – perhaps even the Cowboys – lining up to give him some sort of long-term extension.

But if the 25-year old wants to earn the big bucks and get paid in the range of some of the league’s top earners like Justin Jefferson and his teammate Lamb – or even get a $40 million + per year deal like Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Ja’Marr Chase – he will need to once again prove he can hang with the very best in the NFL.