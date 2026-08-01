Cowboys’ George Pickens Eyeing Record-Breaking WR Contracts

The Dallas Cowboys can rest assured knowing that, no matter what happens this year, when George Pickens hits free agency next winter, he is not going to be asking for anything too “crazy.” But the only question is, what will be considered crazy after the 2026 season, especially if Pickens comes close to repeating what he did last year, when he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards in a breakout campaign for Dallas?

Certainly, the numbers on receivers have been spiking. This offseason, we saw a record contract handed to Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seahawks, who got four years and $168 million on his extension. That eclipsed the four years and $161 million the Bengals gave to Ja’Marr Chase last year. We’ve also seen a big deal go out to Drake London of the Falcons, who was signed to a four-year, $141 million contract this month.

Wide receiver is clearly a premium position, and the numbers are only getting bigger. We’ve yet to see what Puka Nacua’s extension with the Rams will look like, and even with his off-field issues, he could well eclipse the record that JSN just set. And Pickens is keeping his eye on what they’re getting.

George Pickens Sees Other Top WR Contracts

Pickens has been relatively quiet about his contract situation with the Cowboys this offseason. He was given a one-year franchise tag deal, worth $27 million, which is clearly a hefty payout but also leaves him underpaid compared to his value.

That’s the risk that the Cowboys took with the tag contract–they might have gotten good value on Pickens this winter if they’d signed him long-term, but by waiting, his value will spike if he repeats his 2025 performance. Pickens certainly is paying attention to the money his fellow receivers are making. He said he is not going to ask for “crazy” money but he wants what he is worth.

As he told CBS Sports: “Definitely something that the other guys are getting, you know what I mean? Because that’s all that I can really look forward to. I can’t really ask for nothing too crazy, but just what I see. So definitely, somewhere where the other guys are getting.”

Play

Cowboys May Have to Pay Up

Now, one of the complaints about Pickens, both in Dallas last year and with the Steelers before that, has been a lack of professionalism–remember, he and CeeDee Lamb were benched to open the Cowboys’ game against the Raiders because they were late.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer, though, said that Pickens has been a model citizen thus far this spring and summer. It’s early, and Pickens missed the Cowboys’ OTAs in June. He did show up for mandatory minicamp after OTAs, but was mostly an observer. It’s a small sample size, but if Pickens is laser-focused this year, his value will only spike higher.

“He was as dialed in in meetings as I’ve seen him since he’s been here, just following, [asking] questions,” Schottenheimer told reporters. “I think you’re going to see a very motivated George Pickens going into the season, and I think that’s great news for us and maybe bad news for the rest of the league.”