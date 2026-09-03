Cowboys’ George Pickens Facing ‘Most Pressure’ as Week 1 Nears

The Dallas Cowboys will open the season on Sunday night–September 13–against the Giants in a season that has gotten more than its fair share of hype before it has even begun. The Cowboys came into training camp in Oxnard declaring themselves Super Bowl contenders, something that coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott had done even before camp started, and are bringing that level of confidence into the regular season. There are expectations and pressure, but perhaps no prominent Cowboys player is under more pressure than receiver George Pickens.

And if you listen to ESPN football philosopher Bill Barnwell, Pickens is under just about as much pressure in 2026 as any player in the league, as he tries to repeat what he did last season–93 catches and 1,429 yards–while looking forward to a potentially huge payday next winter in free agency.

Cowboys Chose Not to Commit to George Pickens Long-Term

Barnwell is speaking to a national audience, but certainly, every Cowboys fan knows that Dallas could have signed Pickens last winter, and might have been able to do so at a bargain rate. Instead, Dallas went for the short-term solution of signing Pickens on the franchise tag, an indication that the Cowboys wanted to see more from him–or that they just were not interested in the long-term investment.

Barnwell wrote: “Were the Cowboys concerned about their ability to keep Pickens motivated? Were they unwilling to commit significant money to a second receiver given what they’re already paying Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb? Or did they just not believe that Pickens’ 2025 season represented what he’ll do moving forward?”

He added: “If Pickens can produce a repeat season, it won’t matter. … Hitting unrestricted free agency as a 26-year-old wide receiver could be a massive opportunity for Pickens, who would potentially be the best player available.”

George Pickens Should Get $40 Million-Plus With a Good Season

And that is pressure. Barnwell points out that the Cowboys do have the option of franchise tagging Pickens again, but this time, the price tag would be $32 million. That might be too much as the Cowboys keep building the team going forward, especially with CeeDee Lamb on the payroll (at $34 million AAV) and Ryan Flournoy showing WR2 potential at times last year.

So Pickens is likely signing for his supper here in 2026, and if he can repeat what he did last season, or at least come close to it, in a Cowboys offense that should be among the league’s best, he could be in line for a contract that tops $40 million per year. He could potentially join Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Ja’Marr Chase (perhaps Puka Nacua, too).

Cowboys Would Let him Walk

That won’t happen in Dallas, unless the Cowboys truly shock the NFL and trade away CeeDee Lamb while keeping Pickens. That’s a longshot. Wither way, team COO made clear this week in a talk with the DLLS Cowboys podcast, that keeping both on top-end WR salaries is not realistic.

Said Jones: “The situation we have with George Pickens going alongside CeeDee, I don’t know of any teams that can pay two top receivers top of the market, so that’s going to be a real difficult situation as we move forward. We’ve managed to figure out how we can do it for this year. If everything works out the way we think it is, with CeeDee and George both having huge years again, then it will be a bigger challenge next year. George is wanting to put back-to-back years on top of one another so it will help his market.

“And certainly I know at some point, will want to be rewarded with a long-term contract.”