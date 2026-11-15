Cowboys Give George Pickens Injury News Before Week 10 vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into their Week 10 game against the 49ers, who come into AT&T Stadium with a league-best 7-1 record thus far, needing every advantage, every edge possible. The Cowboys are 4-5 and badly in need to an evener to get them to .500, though getting that kind of win against a tough San Francisco team will be no easy feat. The Cowboys need to finally exercise their big advantage they expected to have coming into the season–an explosive offense with two star receivers moving around the front–to have a chance at putting the 49ers behind the 8-ball. To do so, they need both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to be 100% healthy.

Pickens, though, has dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him out for Week 9. He began the week on the injury report but was cleared for practice on Friday, indicating that he was ready for the 49ers matchup.

Cowboys’ George Pickens Will Play: Report

As reporter Jeff Kolb noted on Sunday afternoon, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports confirmed that Pickens will be set to go for Cowboys vs. 49ers: “Per Jay Glazer: George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr. and Daron Bland are all IN for the #dallascowboys today against San Francisco.”

The Cowboys confirmed this with their inactive report.

The Cowboys are not exactly in must-win territory on Sunday against the 49ers, but they are getting close to it. The NFC East has been especially poor this season, with the Giants leading at 5-4-1 following their loss to Washington on Thursday. The Cowboys are hoping to get into the mix with what they think can be a signature win to thrust them into the second half of the season.

Owner Jerry Jones called on his team to seize the moment this week.

Said Jones: “Most of any character building, most of anything that have really contributed to something good in my life, have come about not through good times but adverse times, and it’s building on learning those lessons in adverse times,” Jones explained. “Well, we have certainly given everybody a big dose of adverse times this year. We’ve been in the foxhole, been shot at and hit. Let’s come out of here and do something that could reverse this against a great team.”