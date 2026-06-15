George Pickens Makes Final Decision on Cowboys Minicamp: Report

For the past three-and-a-half months, since the Dallas Cowboys opted to slap the franchise tag on George Pickens, offering him a one-year, $27.3 million contract, then insisting there would be no further negotiations on a long-term deal, the big question has been how Pickens would respond. He wanted a market-value contract, something in the range of four years and $120 million-plus, but the Cowboys refused to even discuss the possibility.

In April, Pickens, despite coming off a season in which he had 93 catches and 1,426 yards–third in the NFL–capitulated just ahead of the draft, and signed the tag deal. But he has not shown up for any part of the Cowboys’ offseason program, clearly unhappy about the team’s obstinance on a new contract.

But OTAs are voluntary. On Tuesday, the Cowboys open mandatory minicamp and Pickens was an uncertain attendee. Missing the camp would cost him fines–he is under contract, after all–with a total cost of $108,000 for missing all three days.

George Pickens Will Attend Cowboys Minicamp

But now comes veteran Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys, who on Monday morning broke the news that Pickens will, in fact, be at The Star this week, his first appearance with the team this offseason.

Writes Hill on Twitter/X: “Exclusive: George Pickens plans to be at Dallas Cowboys minicamp, per source – DLLS Sports.”

Last week, Nick Harris, the Cowboys beat writer of the Fort Worth Star Telegram, caught up with Pickens and asked him whether he’d attend–Pickens only shrugged and said, “Uhh…” before a PR flak shut down his answer.

That threw something of a monkey wrench into the Cowboys’ certainty that Pickens would be at minicamp. The team had been saying for months now that they expect Pickens to show for anything mandatory, but this week, that softened from “expect Pickens to show” to “hope Pickens shows.”