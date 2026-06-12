Cowboys’ Concerning George Pickens News Draws Reactions

It is significant that, throughout this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have had plenty of opportunities to present their view of the situation with star receiver George Pickens, but Pickens has stayed out of the spotlight and declined to present his view. With that being the case, we’ve gotten a one-sided look at the relationship between the team and player after the Cowboys put the franchise tag (one year and $27 million) on Pickens and shut down any notion that the team would negotiate with Pickens for a pricey long-term contract.

The Cowboys’ perspective is clear: All is well, and Pickens should fulfill the contract he signed.

They traded for Pickens last year after three underwhelming seasons in Pittsburgh. Pickens had a great 2025 (93 catches for 1,429 yards) but that was a contract year–the Cowboys want to see him back that up so they know it is not an outlier. The Cowboys also used a simple tool offered to teams by the collective bargaining agreement, the franchise tag, to keep Pickens on board and if he is not a fan of the tag, he should take it up with the union that agreed to have that provision in the CBA in the first place.

Pickens signed the tag deal, which from the Cowboys’ perspective, meant he OK’d the deal and was ready to move forward in 2026 and hit free agency again in 2027.

George Pickens Noncommittal on Cowboys Minicamp

But now comes news from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram who indicates that all is not so well with the Cowboys, Pickens and the tag. Mandatory minicamp next week (it opens on Tuesday at The Star) will be a flashpoint in all this, because Pickens can be fined up to $108,000 if he does not show up.

Harris went to Pickens’ youth camp and asked Pickens if he was going to attend, to which Pickens shrugged, said, “Uh,” and had the interview shut down by someone from his agency, Athletes First.

We have not gotten anything from Pickens’ perspective on the tag, but his side would basically boil down to: It was disrespectful of the team, after the year Pickens had, to not even negotiate a new contract, to not even legitimately weigh paying him what he is worth. NFL rules allow Pickens and the Cowboys a July 15 deadline to work out a new contract.

Perhaps Pickens stays away from the team until then.

Cowboys Have an Issue on Their Hands

But, meanwhile, reactions to Pickens’ possible decision on Cowboys minicamp are coming in.

Kavin Gray of DLLS Sports wrote on Twitter/X, “George Pickens doesn’t sound like a man who will be at mandatory minicamp for the Cowboys.”

Podcaster Jordan Tucker of “The CFO Sports Podcast” took an I-told-you-so moment: “People really thought George Pickens was going to be happy to play on the tag like he should be honored .. ppl ignored all the signs including the head coach telling you he’s not happy now everybody gonna act surprised ..”

There is some cause for surprise, of course. If Pickens was not going to show, why did he sign the tag deal? He could have waited until July 15 for that.

George Pickens Taking a Risk

But there is some risk for Pickens here, because part of getting a big, new deal in 2027, with the Cowboys or elsewhere, will require him to be productive on the field and a good soldier off it in 2026.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, “Will George Pickens be present for next week’s mandatory minicamp? If he wants to lay the foundation for the contract he deserves, he needs to be there.” He went on to say that if Pickens does not show, “People are going to say, ‘What’s this guy really up to?’ … The answer is going to help reveal where George Pickens’ attitude is at.”

Of course, there’s also a chance that this is a tempest in a teapot, that Pickens could show up and not do any actual work, then show up ready to go for training camp next month. For RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys, that’s the likeliest outcome.

His reaction to the Pickens news: “It doesn’t really move me one way or the other. This is one of these things that I don’t have any real passionate stance on. If George Pickens doesn’t show up next week, obviously it won’t be ideal. But he has already signed the franchise tag, he has already forfeited any would-be leverage he would have in this situation. … So, I am not panicked even in the slightest here.”