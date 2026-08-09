Cowboys’ George Pickens Sounds Eager to Stay in Dallas

Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys is trudging forward in Oxnard, and the early returns have been encouraging. The rebuilt defense has gotten praise, even from the offense, for its communication and upgrade in talent, while the offense has still maintained its status as one of the most fearsome units in the league. That’s in large part because of arguably the best wide receiver room in the league, headlined by George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

It’s a critical year for Pickens, of course, after his 93-catch, 1,429-yard showing in 2025 vaulted him into the conversation as a WR1–an important distinction as he heads into free agency next winter. If he backs up last year’s showing with a good year in 2026, he could be a $40 million-per-year guy.

Now, that might not happen in Dallas, not with Lamb already on a $34 million-per-year contract. But Pickens has made it clear: He’d like it to be.

George Pickens: Cowboys ‘A Different Vibe’

Pickens met with Cowboys reporters on Saturday, and was asked about his comfort level in Dallas, after a rocky three-year tenure in Pittsburgh, where he often felt vilified by coaches and the local media. That’s not been the case with the Cowboys, and there’s good reason to think he wants to stick with the team beyond this year.

Pickens said the difference has been how he’s been treated: “I’d probably just say the type of coaches and the people around. When it’s a different vibe and environment then that’s mostly what you’re seeing out of me now. Just, definitely more light-heart people.

“They kind of just ask questions first, see your answer, you know what I mean? Instead of just going with their own narrative. Definitely being around the guys, too. That’s definitely my No. 1 thing always just because when you can wake up in the morning and see them and we’re going through the same thing. Just being around the whole facility.”

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Cowboys Praise Maturity

Pickens drew praise earlier this summer from Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who noted that his star receiver has amped up his professionalism.

Said Schottenheimer: “George Pickens today, he was as dialed-in in meetings that I’ve seen since he’s been here. Just following along, questions. I think you’re going to see a very motivated George Pickens this year. That’s good news for us and bad news for the rest of the league.”

And Pickens himself conceded he has been more mature this season than in the past. “Definitely,” he said, “the older you get, you definitely get mature. But I would definitely say different components of this year’s team than last year’s team. In a great way.”

George Pickens a ‘Spatial’ Route-Runner

Pickens also talked about his route-running, which is among the best in the game and has also drawn praise from Cowboys coaches. He said one of the key things about the process is that the perfect route does not exist.

Pickens explained: “People don’t understand, route-running is more spatial awareness, so you’re not really running a route—you see routes on Instagram and it looks really cool, but it is just him and his trainer. When football is 11 guys on the field.

“So routes, honestly, are more spatial awareness than anything, so if you’re going to get man coverage, you sometimes have to lean on the defender to save space. It’s all spatial awareness. The cleanest route is never going to be a thing in my book—it’s just going to be me, open.”