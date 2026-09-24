Cowboys’ George Pickens Sounds off on Early Production Struggles

If you’re a fantasy football owner, and you’ve got Dallas Cowboys star George Pickens as one of your team’s top players, you might well think that he is in the midst of a dreadful start. And, indeed, even actual owners of NFL football teams, if they see the production Pickens has put out thus far, would change their view on how much they’d be willing to pay Pickens, even after his 93-catch, 1,429-yard effort a year ago for the Cowboys, a breakout year after three up-and-down seasons in Pittsburgh.

The numbers in two games: nine catches, 68 yards and an average of 7.6 yards per catch. That’s down from 15.4 yards per catch last season, when he ranked No. 3 in the NFL in that category.

But Pickens is not a fantasy football owner, and can’t–in the short term, at least–be too concerned about what other teams think of his stats.

Cowboys Scored 37 Points in Week 2

On Wednesday, Pickens met with the media and revealed that he actually feels he has played well for the Cowboys, no matter what the stats would tell you. The Cowboys won in Week 2 with 37 points against the Commanders, and that is all that Pickens is focused on.

As he said: “I think we dropped 37 (Sunday). As long as we score and as long as we’re winning, me personally, if I’m blocking or if I’m setting a crack block and that engineered the 37 points, I’m happy.”

George Pickens Getting Double-Teamed

The Cowboys have seen fellow star receiver CeeDee Lamb put up productive showings in Weeks 1 and 2, with Lamb already recording three touchdowns after having three all of last season. He has 13 catches for 197 yards, an average of 15.2 yards per catch.

Lamb and Dak Prescott have pointed out that the reason he has been putting up such good numbers is that defenses are double-teaming Pickens. Lamb’s numbers naturally rise when that is the case.

Pickens, for now at least, is happy to be able to pitch in that way, because the team is benefitting: “I’d definitely say team for me I feel like I’ve been doing great. Like my whole game. Some people just look at certain parts of my game. But my whole game I feel like has been great.”