Cowboys’ New 2,800 Yard Receiver Speaks Out On CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys made waves on Wednesday when they gave up a third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft – just under a year from now – in exchange for Pittsburgh Steelers wideout, George Pickens.

Whilst Pickens has unquestionably been effective during his three-year stint in the NFL, many questions have been raised concerning his character and locker room presence. And with Pickens having just one year left on his rookie deal, the trade certainly raised some eyebrows from people in and around the league.

However, in speaking on Thursday, Pickens had some very generous words to say about new teammate and All-Pro, CeeDee Lamb per NFL Network reporter, Jane Slater.

George Pickens says CeeDee Lamb is a super dynamic receiver, super dynamic player. He says he’s known Lamb for awhile. It “excites me alot” to play with him. When I asked him how he balances the desire to have an impact vs getting the ball to other players like Lamb he said… — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 8, 2025

George Pickens Excited To Play Alongside CeeDee Lamb

Per Slater on X, Pickens notes that despite only finding out about the trade when the rest of the world did, he is more than happy to share the field with Lamb over the coming season.

“George Pickens says CeeDee Lamb is a super dynamic receiver, super dynamic player. He says he’s known Lamb for awhile.” Slater wrote on X, “It ‘excites me alot’ to play with him. When I asked him how he balances the desire to have an impact vs getting the ball to other players like Lamb he said ‘there’s no ‘oh’ he gets the ball. I get the ball. We’re working off each other.’ He says he and Lamb have trained together in the past.”

Pickens Does Not See Himself As The #2 Receiver On Dallas’ Offense

The former Steeler also said that he does not view himself as the 2nd option on the Cowboys’ offense, despite the accolades and pedigree accrued by Lamb over the past few seasons.

“George Pickens was asked how he sees himself in an offense with CeeDee Lamb. He says he definitely sees himself on the outside.” Slater continued on X, “He doesn’t really understand the notion of 1a/1b receiver. “When I used to watch football. there was always a good receiver and there was always a good receiver on the side of him. So I just feel like we’re going to work off each other really well.”

It makes sense that a player of Pickens’ talent and ability views himself as the equal to any player in the NFL, even Lamb – especially after the Oklahoma’s star’s slight down year in 2024, relative to his heights set in 2023.

But make no mistake, however impressive Pickens looks in training camp, quarterback Dak Prescott will ensure that Lamb will remain the #1 receiver in Dallas.