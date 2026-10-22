Cowboys’ George Pickens Trade Rumors Take Unexpected Turn

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 2-4 and must decide whether to hold or sell at the trade deadline, with wide receiver George Pickens being a player to keep an eye on.

Pickens, playing on the franchise tag, has not matched last season’s production. That gap has fueled speculation that Dallas could move him rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency.

The Los Angeles Rams need help at receiver after Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring. Adams is expected to miss six to 10 weeks, leaving a clear opening in the lineup.

According to ESPN, the Rams plan to explore trading for a receiver before the Nov. 10 deadline. Rams general manager Les Snead has a history of making aggressive deals.

Los Angeles Rams Could Consider George Pickens Trade

CBS Sports identified Pickens as one of five receivers the Rams should target. The fit centers on Dallas’s potential willingness to deal a player on a one-year tag.

Pickens caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. This season he has 33 catches for 428 yards and one touchdown through six games.

The Rams rank second in the NFL in passing yards per game. Pairing Pickens with Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua could raise his production in a more explosive offense.

Any deal would not be simple. The Rams lack significant draft capital and have limited salary-cap space. Pickens’ franchise tag is worth $27.3 million; the pro-rated amount the Rams would assume is roughly $18.2 million.

Dallas Cowboys Could Weigh Selling at 2-4

From the Cowboys’ side, the calculus is different. At 2-4 in a weak NFC East, Dallas is not clearly out of contention, yet owner Jerry Jones has signaled he could sell if the right offer arrives.

Jones previously indicated he would consider a blockbuster-style return similar to the one Dallas received for Micah Parsons. Two games remain before the deadline. Losses in both could tilt the organization toward dealing Pickens.

Trading him now would return draft capital or players. Letting him walk after the season yields nothing. That reality gives Dallas leverage even if the team prefers to keep its 2025 breakout receiver.

Pickens joined the Cowboys via trade from Pittsburgh before last season and thrived alongside CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. His current numbers have not forced the same contract urgency, but his talent remains obvious when engaged.

The Cowboys also recently added cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Paying both him and Pickens long-term could strain the cap, another factor that makes a midseason move plausible.

Other names on the Rams’ list, such as Brian Thomas Jr. or Josh Downs, come with cheaper contracts or different contract statuses. Pickens offers the highest immediate upside if Dallas is open to moving him.

Dallas still controls the situation. The team can wait to see the next two results before deciding whether to become sellers. If the Rams call with a serious offer, the Cowboys will have to weigh short-term competitiveness against long-term asset value.

Pickens’ status on the tag means any acquiring team takes on significant cost for the rest of 2026 only. That structure limits long-term risk for the Rams while giving Dallas a chance to recoup value immediately.

Whether a deal materializes depends on the next two weeks. For now, the Cowboys hold a productive receiver who could help another contender or stay in Dallas and chase a rebound in the second half of the season.