Cowboys WR George Pickens Turns Heads With Deleted Post

New Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens revealed that he “forced” the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade him this offseason in a now-deleted social media post.

Pickens arrived in Dallas via trade in May. The Cowboys sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

It was a surprising move that addressed a key need for the Cowboys. Pickens offered some insight into the trade in a now-deleted response to a post criticizing his occasionally erratic behavior during his time in Pittsburgh.

“Lmaoo, I play for the Cowboys,” Pickens replied to the post. “Now stop reminiscing, bro. And trying to justify the trade, y’all just lost another good player to fake reports like this one.”

He added: “I forced buddy. They were gladly keeping me. Have a nice day and a blessed one my guy.”

The comment contradicts what Pickens previously said about the trade.

“This game is just as much of a business as it is football,” Pickens said after the move. “It was kind of out of my control. I’m just glad to be here in Dallas and continue the winning culture that they have.”

Steelers general manager Omar Khan had also said Pickens did not request to be moved.

“We just kind of talked about it, lots of serious conversation, honest conversations,” Khan said, saying the deal came together after the Cowboys reached out. “And we just felt that a fresh start for both sides was the right thing.”

Cowboys WR George Pickens Downplays Reputation

Pickens has had his share of headline-grabbing moments since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2022. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin even told him to “grow up” after a pair of personal foul penalties.

Despite being labeled by some as a diva, Pickens insists his focus remains on performing on the field.

“I’m actually like a chill guy,” Pickens said. “It’s like all a big phase of a tornado that’s not even true. I’m a chill guy, and I just love to work.”

Pickens gets a solid mentor in Dallas in CeeDee Lamb, who is excited to work alongside him.

“We complement each other very well,” Lamb said. “He’s a tall figure, his ability to go up and get the ball at the highest point is amazing… He’s up there with the [best] guys in the league as far as 50/50 balls, deep threat, anything as far as running routes, it’s pretty good. It’s good to see.”

Former Steelers QB Russell Wilson Backs George Pickens

Russell Wilson, who was Pickens’ quarterback last season, is now with the New York Giants and is set to face his former teammate twice next season. Despite the change in teams, Wilson spoke highly of Pickens.

“I love George,” Wilson said. “His ability to catch the football is one of a kind. Anything in his vicinity, he’s gonna catch it.

“He wants to be great, you know? I think, also, too, when it comes to George — his ability, where he can take it from not just being great, to being the world’s best, I think he has that in him. I’m always rooting for guys I played with, just not when I play them.”

That’s good news for the Cowboys, who hope Pickens can help spark their offense alongside Lamb. There’s also the fact that Pickens is in a contract year and can cash in if he produces during his first year in Dallas.